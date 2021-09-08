Hyperice launches 5 new products, including the world's first portable contrast therapy device, and I'm excited

Can you name any holistic high-performance wellness brands from the top of your head? No? If anyone asks, tell them Hyperice is one of them. Following the acquisition of like a billion brands in the last 18 months, the American company decided to release not one, not two, but five new products, including an industry-first portable contrast therapy device, the Hyperice X.

Other products in the new lineup are the Hypervolt 2, the upgraded version of the company's best massage gun, the Hypervolt 2 Pro, a beefier version of the Hypervolt 2, the Vyper 3, a full-size vibrating massage roller and the Vyper Go, a portable version of the same roller.

What makes this announcement exciting is the sheer number of new products announced. Sure, it's great that Hyperice now calls itself a holistic wellness brand – not dissimilar to Therabody, I might add – but as a consumer, I care the most about the products, and the new Hyperice products look enticing.

The Hyperice X, in particular, peeked my interest the most but I also can't wait to try out the Hypervolt 2 Pro, especially because I loved the OG Hypervolt Pro; it was one of the quietest massage guns I tried (and I tried a few).

Hyperice X was launched in the US on 7 September 2021 and is available at Hyperice and select retailers for an RRP of $399.

Both the Hypervolt 2 and Hypervolt 3 Pro are available now in the US at Hypervolt for an RRP of $299 and $399. respectively.

The Vyper 3 and Vyper go models will be available from fall 2021 in the US at Hyperice and will retail for $199 and $149, respectively.

The refreshed Hypervolt and Vyper products will begin rolling out globally in late 2021, while Hyperice X and Core will launch globally in 2022.

Hyperice product launch: innovation galore

To make the most of the recent acquisition of Recover X (December 2020), Hyperice is launching the world's first-ever portable contrast therapy device, Hyperice X. As the company explains, "it creates a localized cycle of alternating heat and cold to the area for recovery and rehabilitation."

Hyperice goes on by saying that this new, innovative technology "brings together the best of both worlds with all the benefits of icing and all the therapy of heat in one device designed to temporarily numb pain and relieve inflammation (cold) and soothe stiff joints and relax muscles (hot) in the treated areas...all with no ice, cords, or water."

And before you get all excited that you will be able to treat all your ailments with this magical device, the Hyperice X is designed specifically to relieve pain in the knees. It's a knee sleeve, not a silver bullet to treat a sore neck or a shoulder issue.

Speaking of sore shoulders: the new Hypervolt 2 might be your best option to address that issue. This massage gun offers "noticeable" updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design (it looks rather similar to me) and reduced weight. And, just like its predecessor, the Hypervolt 2 has three speed settings to "give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day." Tell your muscles, help is on its way.

For those who yearn even more power, I'd recommend the Hypervolt 2 Pro. It has five-speed settings, set by a new adjustable dial, to relieve stiff muscles, so you can train and recover like a pro. Or, you know, you can train like an average Joe and still recover like a pro. Whatever works for you.

(Image credit: Hyperice)

The Vyper 3 is Hyperice’s top of the range vibrating roller. It features an updated design (obviously) as well as three speeds that can help "prime and warm up the body with a powerful vibrating massage", as Hyperice puts it.

The Vyper Go is the next iteration of Hyperice’s “Go” line. Following the release of the Hypervolt Go in 2020 (a similar device to the Theragun mini), the Vyper Go is a portable, vibrating roller, essentially the compact version of the Vyper 3.

Although it wasn't part of this particular announcement, it's worth mentioning the Core by Hyperice here too. This small, smart speaker-like device is designed to help people find their calm, improve focus and inner strength.

According to Hyperice, unlike other meditation apps, the Core is an "immersive meditation experience with both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to track heart rate and stress levels."

Powered by the Core App, the Core Meditation Trainer uses "biometrics to encourage breath control and focus for those navigating meditation techniques".

Core Premium subscribers also receive access to a robust library of instructor-led meditation sessions. Subscribers can select Core Essential or Core Premium packages:

Core Essential – Core Meditation Trainer and access to basic meditations (RRP $179)

Core Premium – Core Meditation Trainer, access to basic meditations, and 12 months of Premium content ($69.99/year) which includes 300+ guided meditations, breath training, and soundscapes, updated daily (RRP $219)