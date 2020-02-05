HUGE MacBook Pro savings as 16-inch model is slashed to its lowest price EVER

The 16-inch MacBook Pro made our best laptops list for a reason: it is, quite simply, an incredible machine. If you're interested in picking up the best Macbook on the market, there's no way you'll do better than this fantastic offer from Amazon, which gets you the current-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro for just $2,499.

That means you get a ninth-generation eight-core Intel Core i9 processor at 2.3GHz, 16GB of RAM, capable Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 1TB of ridiculously fast storage. Check the deal out in full below:

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch in Space Gray | Was $2,799 | Now $2,499 at Amazon

You can order Apple's latest MacBook Pro in Space Gray now, and it'll ship when back in stock on February 12. It has a massive 16-inch Retina display with True Tone tech and is powered by a ninth-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. That's all in a really thin and light body – it's a powerhouse you can easily carry from the office to the coffee shop to home and back again, and with 11 hours of battery, it'll last through all that and more.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch in Silver | Was $2,799 | Now $2,499 at Amazon

The same great deal on the same great computer, but its in Silver rather than Space Gray and won't ship 'till March. Would you wait a little longer for the color you really want? Of course you would.

This laptop is officially now at the lowest price it has ever been, making this deal a one-of-a-kind opportunity.

Why buy this Macbook? A 16-inch retina display provides an immersive viewing experience and affords a huge amount of working space. The display is 3072x1920 has Apple's True Tone tech, which makes it much more comfortable on the eyes for writing and reading. Sound-wise, Apple has placed six of "the best laptop drivers we've ever heard" into the chassis, which we go into more detail in our review.

There are four Thunderbolt 3 ports for connectivity, which are powerful enough to hook up everything from super-fast storage to external graphics cards to give it a big 3D boost. These ports also double as USB-C ports (because they use the same connector).

You don't tend to see many discounts on Apple laptops at all, so to see so much knocked off the latest generation is rare – if you want to save $300, don't hang around, or it'll sell out for sure!