HUGE MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deal: get the 13-inch MacBook Pro for its lowest price EVER at Best Buy

If you're after a killer Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deal, there's no way you'll do better than this fantastic offer from Best Buy, which gets you the current-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $1,199.

That means you get a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor at 1.4GHz (with Turbo Boost to reach 3.9GHz when needed), 8GB of RAM, capable Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645, and 256GB of ridiculously fast storage.

The screen is a 2560x1600 panel, with a sharp 227 pixels-per-inch density. It supports the P3 color gamut, which means it's great for revealing more color for photography (or pro film work), and has Apple's True Tone tech, which makes it much more comfortable on the eyes for writing and reading.

There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connectivity, which are powerful enough to hook up everything from super-fast storage to external graphics cards to give it a big 3D boost. These ports also double as USB-C ports (because they use the same connector).

For a lot of people, the all-day battery life will one of the biggest bonuses – this things lasts and lasts, assuming you're not rendering the latest Pixar movie on it.

You don't tend to see many discounts on Apple laptops at all, so to see 20% knocked off the latest generation is rare – if you want to save $300, don't hang around, or it'll sell out for sure!