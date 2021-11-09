Huge Black Friday deal lets you light your home for less with motion sensor LEDs

T3 knows a thing or two about smart home devices, especially when it comes down to keeping your home well-lit and easily navigatable in the dark. In fact, we love all things smarts. Whether that's discounted Amazon Echo Speakers in our Black Friday deals or a range of the best smart speakers – there's something for everyone's home.

We've just spotted these super-convenient motion sensor lights that are a smart solution for your home's hallways and darker areas. With the Zhenren Motion Sensor Closet Lights, you can be sure that your closet is always illuminated or the undersides of your kitchen table units. What's even better is that these motion-activated lights are compact and don't consume as much power as standard incandescent and halogen bulbs, meaning you can save money while being assured that enough light is emitted.

| Was £48.00 | Now £33.68 | You save £14.32 (30%) at Amazon Motion Sensor Lights (30 LED 6 Packs) | Was £48.00 | Now £33.68 | You save £14.32 (30%) at Amazon

The lights are activated when motion is detected within 10-16ft, meaning your home will light up only when you need it to do so. Darker areas will be freshly illuminated and then auto switched off after 20 seconds when no movement is detected to save energy. With a 30 percent reduction, these lights are the perfect choice for kitchen cabinets, stairs, hallway, washroom, and drawers, amongst much more.

Beat the Black Friday rush

Let's be honest: even the best Philips Hue Lightstrip deals are hardly chump change when it comes down to it – and that's before you've even counted the cost of a Philips Hue Bridge or Starter Kit, which you require to get things connected.

There are, as always, great cheaper options that provide a perfectly viable alternative to the more pricey brands that dominate the scene. USB-rechargeable and able to emit enough light to illuminate the majority of homes, these motion-activated lights are a great way to add convenience without breaking the bank.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals