HUGE Amazon Echo Plus deal: Save £75 on the smartest Alexa speaker

Amazon Prime Day 2020 may not be taking place when scheduled (though we do now know it'll happen sometime), but that hasn't stopped Amazon giving us big discounts off its devices anyway over the summer. And the latest deal is a real doozy, making the Amazon Echo Plus better-than-half-price!

Amazon's latest-generation Echo Plus is a thing to behold, offering really strong sound quality, full Alexa support (naturally) and an easy way into getting the perfect smart home setup, thanks to the fact that it has a wireless hub built-in that can control devices such as Philips Hue bulbs without the need for any other hardware.

There's an awful lot to love about the Echo Plus, which has been designed with everyday users in mind. For starters, Alexa can power a huge range of smart home devices – think light bulbs, switches, plugs, and so on – right off the bat with very little set up. It's as simple as saying Alexa and then a command – you can even add products just by asking Alexa to scan for them, rather than faffing around in apps!

Amazon has also thought about user privacy, adding a button to turn off the microphone and adding tools to give you controls over your voice recordings and how they're used. You can hear, view, and delete them at any time with no hassle.

Thanks to Dolby play 360° audio, the speakers themselves are top notch, too, projecting sound all across any room intelligently. Thanks to integration with the Amazon Music, Sky Sports, BBC, Spotify, Apple Music, LBC, The Guardian, and a load of other services, you can listen to whatever you want with one simple command.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) | Save £75 | Now £64.99 at Amazon UK

The Echo Plus is a fantastic device, matching Alexa voice control with powerful Dolby speakers, plus a smart control hub built-in that works with Zigbee smart home devices including Philips Hue smart bulbs, smart plugs and more.

