Hublot teams up with tattoo studio Sang Bleu for a new 'statement' watch

Hublot is one of our favourite watch brands here at T3, partly because we have aspirations of being Jay Z, but mainly because it produces stunning statement pieces.

During London Fashion Week the company announced a new partnership withMaxime Buchi, the founder of London tattoo studio Sang Bleu.

Buchi has become an influential figure in fashion with illustrations that tell stories, bare symbols and express beliefs.

“For me, the coming together of Sang Bleu and Hublot is a match made in heaven, insofar as the two projects, in their respective domains, represent the highest level of technical and creative innovation without ever compromising the quality of their aesthetics. A feature of Sang Bleu and Hublot is the principle of “fusion”, in their manner of building bridges between materials, techniques and cultures." said Buchi.

"As a watch lover, I have always dreamed of such a collaboration, and I cannot imagine a greater opportunity to further develop my creative scope and the reach of Sang Bleu.”

Excited about the partnership? You'll have to wait until April where a new "statement" watch will be unveiled. We can't wait!

