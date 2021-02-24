Huawei smartwatches just got a BIG upgrade

Huawei wearable fans will be happy to know that Fitify, the popular fitness app for workouts without equipment, has just become the first European third-party app for Huawei's smartwatches.

This is great news (even if you aren't specifically interested in Fitify) as it shows that Huawei's wearable platform is opening up its third-party development from Western countries, and could lead to a rush of new apps added to the AppGallery.

Previously the company’s wearables came preloaded with in-house apps, seriously lagging behind rivals from Apple and Wear OS.

Now, however, the company is now open to brands and content providers for third-party app development.

Derek Yu, Vice President of Huawei CEE & Nordic at Huawei Consumer Business Group states, “By making Fitify our debut third-party app for our wearable products we are sending a message to the many other high-quality app developers. Our wearables are becoming incredibly popular, and you can benefit by being part of the Huawei AppGallery and wearables ecosystem.”

The app is available Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, and combines physiotherapy and sports science knowledge with AI and computer science to deliver a personalised workout experience.

It comes with a database of over 900 exercises – the biggest exercise database listed on AppGallery.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The app combines user feedback after every training with an AI-powered workout creator to optimize fitness results, and the company estimates that it enabled 26 billion calories to be burned last year.

To maximise its listing on AppGallery, Fitify used five integration kits developed by Huawei Mobile Services to example features such as secure and quick sign-in, push notifications, in-app purchases, and more.

For Fitify, the motivation to partner with Huawei came from its objective to engage with the quickly growing global user-base and to leverage the potential of Huawei wearables.

Commenting on the integration of Fitify onto the AppGallery, Matous Skala, CTO at Fitify, said: “Integrating SDKs and API was a great experience, resulting in things moving really fast. Any issues and questions we encountered along the way were resolved promptly with the Huawei support team.”

We can't wait to see which app Huawei adds next – watch this space…

