Huawei P30 Pro photograph confirms it'll use some of the best Mate 20 Pro features

Huawei has confirmed plans to hold an announcement in Paris on March 26, 2019 where the company will unveil the P30 and P30 Pro. These two handsets will be successors to the hugely-successful Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launched last year. Ahead of the event, Huawei has started to tease the announcement using the social hashtag #RewriteTheRules alongside photographs with impressive optical zooms.

Ahead of the Huawei P30 announcement, renders purporting to show the final design of the next-generation smartphone have appeared online. The leaked renders appeared on WinFuture show off the new design, which appears to be an iteration on the P20 series rather than all-new hardware built from the ground-up.

It also looks set to borrow from the Huawei Mate 20 range launched last year.

Like the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, the next-generation flagship appears to have the same gradient effect on the rear case and all-screen design with a notch to house the front-facing camera, speaker grill, and ambient light and proximity sensor.

If the images are accurate, Huawei appears to have reduced the size of the notch to maximise the amount of screen real estate that can be included in the handset.

Huawei P30 Pro will include the in-display fingerprint scanner and curved glass design as the Huawei Mate 20

Huawei seems to have taken a leaf from the Samsung design book and curved the edge of the glass around the side of the handset. Huawei used a similar design with its Mate 20 Pro smartphone last year, which we heralded as the best Android smartphone that money can buy right now.

There’s no fingerprint sensor in the chin beneath the screen, which suggest earlier rumours of the biometric scanner being embedded beneath the glass display are likely to be accurate. Samsung moved the fingerprint sensor from the back of the phone to beneath the display for its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S10.

Huawei P30 Pro will have a smaller notch than its predecessor

Both the standard Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will sport a triple-camera set-up on the back of the flagship handset. According to rumours, the third sensor will be used to achieve 10x optical zoom. It's unclear what the megapixel count will be, or exactly how the sensor on the Huawei-branded device will work. Apparently, a Time Of Flight (ToF) sensor will be in place on the P30 Pro, but not the standard P30 model.

Huawei will unveil the P30 and P30 Pro on March 26, 2019. T3 will be in the audience and bring you all the latest news as soon as it breaks. Stay tuned.