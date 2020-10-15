Huawei Mate X2 5G looks incredible in this reveal video

Huawei is unveiling its Mate 40 series next week, with a rumored four models in the works to rival the iPhone 12.

We're expecting to see the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and a Porsche version to sit alongside them.

What we haven't heard however, is an update on Huawei's plans for its foldable smartphones. It launched the Mate X exclusively in China last year, and followed up with the Mate Xs which was available in other regions, so it's inevitable that we'll see a Mate X2 – and it could be sporting a very different design.

Jermaine Smit (aka Concept Creator) and LetsGoDigital have created a concept of the company's next foldable based on a recent Huawei patent and surprisingly, it takes a page out of Samsung's book and its Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Bucking the trend of its previous foldables, the Huawei Mate X2 fold outwards, exposing the larger, inner screen. Meanwhile, the outside is very similar to Samsung's foldable, with a single outer screen.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 however, there's no camera visible when the smartphone is unfolded, so unless it has plans for an under-display camera, that's a bit of a let-down for users wanting a front-facing camera when the device is unfolded.

Huawei is reportedly set to forgo UTG and opt for a flexible plastic screen instead, meaning the phone will be less prone to scratching than Samsung's. The display is reportedly going into production this year, while the smartphone itself is said to launch in February, 2021.

Huawei's foldables are incredibly expensive, and with the continued problems the company faces with America, its devices don't have access to Google's suite of apps, which can be off-putting for potential consumers. We'll have to see if it can balance the software available with a price that won't make people baulk next year.

