Huawei Mate X unboxing video shows EVERYTHING you get

This new Huawei Mate X video unboxing is exactly what we've all been waiting for. It not only shows the packaging for the revolutionary folding phone, but also the device itself and everything else included in the retail package.

You can watch the Huawei Mate X video directly below and see for yourself just how it stacks up, package-wise, against the other notable foldable phone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Mate X unboxing video comes courtesy of YouTube user Kim Poh Liaw, and shows a large, black, top-opening box emblazoned with the words "Huawei Mate X" and the Huawei logo being opened up.

Underneath, on the top tier of the box's insides, is a Huawei Mate X folding phone, complete in its protective shipping film. Once this is removed the Mate X is then visible in full, and the phone's owner proceeds to show us front and back of the device, as well as how it folds.

Underneath the phone layer of the box lies three smaller black boxes that contain a carrying pouch for the Mate X. This looks like a faux-leather magnetically closing wallet or document holder. The user shows us how the Mate X foldable fits snugly in the pouch, with every side of it protected.

Under the carry pouch there is a charging cable, as well as two more small internal box compartments. These will likely include a pair of earphones, a power plug, as well as the phone's documentation.

The video, with a slightly different start time, can also be viewed in the Tweet below:

The Huawei Mate X folding phone was the star attraction of Mobile World Congress 2019, and T3 has been feverishly waiting in anticipation for this new, slightly tweaked model to come to market. This video seems to indicate that not only is the phone on track to officially hit the market in November, but some territories might actually be getting it earlier in late October, with pre-orders landing sooner than expected.

Naturally, T3 will be producing a full Huawei Mate X review very shortly, so be sure to check back in to the site soon for our official verdict.

Via: BGR