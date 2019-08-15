Huawei Mate X will launch in November after Samsung Galaxy Fold

Once said to be launching in June and later rescheduled to September, the much-anticipated Huawei Mate X has been delayed — again — until November, TechRadar has learned. That leaves rival Samsung alone on the home straight as it rockets towards being the first manufacturer to launch a foldable smartphone.

The reason for the delay? Huawei told TechRadar it's making various refinements to the handset — checking every nut, bolt, and conductor, and improving where possible — to make sure it's in tip-top shape before it hits the shelves. After all, the last thing it wants is a Samsung Galaxy Fold-type recall scenario on its hands.

Samsung Galaxy Fold (Image credit: Samsung)

Its desire to put the best possible spin on the device hasn't stopped Huawei from commencing development of its successor, though. Speaking to TechRadar, the firm revealed that its next foldable smartphone — dubbed the Huawei Mate X2 — might have an additional screen on the rear and could launch as soon as 2020.

Considering Huawei has delayed the Mate X more times than we care to count, we have some serious reservations about the new November 2019 release date. There's a good chance it will stick to it though; Huawei wants to have it out there in time for the holiday shopping window before the Chinese Spring Festival in early 2020.

If Huawei is planning to launch the Huawei Mate X2 in 2020, it would make perfect sense for it to do so a year after the inaugural handset hits the shelves — a routine it sticks to with the fan-favourite Huawei P Series. So if the Huawei Mate X launches in November 2019, all bets are on that the Huawei Mate X2 will in November 2020.