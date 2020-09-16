Huawei Mate 40 Pro arrives just in time to blow iPhone 12 out of the water

Huawei is prepping to launch its next flagship – the Mate 40 – next month, which will see a slew of upgrades judging by what we're heard already.

It looks like fans will be in for an improved camera which is set to give Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra a run for its money, and the handset's 5nm chip follows the debut of Apple's own A14 5nm processor which rolls out in the new iPad Air, as well as the iPhone 12 next month.

The Mate 40 will be touting some impressive specs, and it's going to be showing them off at an event set for mid-October, which is exactly when Apple will be doing the same for its new iPhone.

We've got some exciting news for you...The next-generation #HuaweiMate is coming soon - Stay tuned! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6QGgZFz1zJSeptember 15, 2020

Huawei CEO Richard Yu teased the upcoming launch on Twitter, with the UK Huawei Twitter account sharing the video, adding that the Mate 40 will be "coming soon".

Last month, Twitter leaker Ross Young said that there are four models in the works, with a Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and a Porsche version. The latter three devices will all be sporting a 6.78-inch screen. Fellow leaker Digital Chat Station also weighed in with an October launch (via Huawei Central).

The impending debut has also been supported by the Mate 40 Pro's Bluetooth certification spotted by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav.

However, while the phone looks set to be unveiled next month, sales of the Mate 40 might not open until 2021, judging by a comment from Evan Blass:

"Sounds like, if you're waiting on the Huawei Mate40 series, you won't be able to get your hands on one until next year..."

Young's sources indicate that the device could go on sale in China before the end of the year in an online-only capacity, but it looks like the rest of the world will be waiting until 2021 to get their hands on one, but will be able to tune into a launch livestream that will air at around the same time as the iPhone 12's.

If you're considering picking up the Mate 40, you can read about Huawei's plans for 5G, privacy, apps, AI, and living in a post-Google world in T3's interview with Global Chief Brand Officer Andrew Garrihy.

Source: Android Authority