Huawei Mate 20 Pro camera looks mind-boggling in this new image

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is surely set to arrive soon and now another leak has shown off what we may be able to expect, including a potential P20 Pro beating new camera setup.

Good old Slashleaks has revealed a new image of what the Huawei Mate 20 Pro may look like. As you can see there is a novel new camera system which uses the triple lens setup but in a square style layout where the flash is the fourth corner.

Why align lenses like this? Perhaps the variation in perspectives helps to build a better 3D model? Or maybe it's just cheaper or easier to assemble that way to make more room for things like a bigger battery. Or perhaps it's all rumour error, of course.

The rear placed fingerprint sensor suggests this could offer an even bigger screen than the current notch-toting Huawei P20 Pro. Perhaps this will also have that pop-up selfie camera that allows for a true all-screen display.

While it's all rumour at the moment, the Mate 20 Lite has already appeared on sale in some countries so expect the Mate 20 Pro to follow soon.