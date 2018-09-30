Huawei Mate 20 Pro camera looks mind-boggling in this new image

Leak alert for the new Mate 20 Pro with new camera system

Huawei Mate 20 Pro render
(Image credit: Slashleaks)

By

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is surely set to arrive soon and now another leak has shown off what we may be able to expect, including a potential P20 Pro beating new camera setup.

Good old Slashleaks has revealed a new image of what the Huawei Mate 20 Pro may look like. As you can see there is a novel new camera system which uses the triple lens setup but in a square style layout where the flash is the fourth corner.

Why align lenses like this? Perhaps the variation in perspectives helps to build a better 3D model? Or maybe it's just cheaper or easier to assemble that way to make more room for things like a bigger battery. Or perhaps it's all rumour error, of course.

Read more: Huawei P30 Pro review (early verdict): unprecedented camera, familiar design

The rear placed fingerprint sensor suggests this could offer an even bigger screen than the current notch-toting Huawei P20 Pro. Perhaps this will also have that pop-up selfie camera that allows for a true all-screen display.

While it's all rumour at the moment, the Mate 20 Lite has already appeared on sale in some countries so expect the Mate 20 Pro to follow soon.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.