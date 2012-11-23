Huawei launches Ascend G330

Huawei has launched its latest handset, the Huawei Ascend G330, which will arrive in the UK at the start of December

The Ascend G330 is a follow up to Huawei's earlier G300 and sports some pretty decent specs for a phone available for free on £10, £15 and £20 a month contracts.

It runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and boasts a 1Ghz dual-core processor, 512MB RAM, a 4-inch 800 x 480 display and a 1500mAh battery.

Huawei has also thrown in a couple of pre-installed big-name apps such as BBC's iPlayer and EA's Sims Freeplay - saving you the hassle of actually downloading it yourself.

The Huawei Ascend G330 is slated to arrive on the TalkTalk network by early December. Other networks will have to wait until 2013 for the Chinese manufacturer to share the handset love.