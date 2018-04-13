Huawei folding phone could appear before Samsung Galaxy X and folding Apple iPhone

Huawei looks set to race Apple and Samsung to release the first foldable smartphone in 2018, and according to a leaked release date it may just win.
- Samsung Galaxy X: rumours and leaks and what we know so far
- A folding Apple iPhone could be in your pocket soon
According to sources of ETNews, Huawei wants to release its folding phone as soon as November this year, which will apparently be a world first. Suggesting this source knows that Samsung and Apple aren’t releasing folding phones in their usual release rotations this year. We’ve already heard another rumour about Huawei releasing a folding phone so this holds weight.
The Huawei foldable phone will apparently use screens from LG Display which are able to fold in on themselves. That should mean a screen which folds out into a larger display without unsightly join lines – like on the ZTE Axon M attempt.
The Samsung Galaxy X is also alleged to use a folding screen, although in Samsung style this will be AMOLED, of course. Apple is also reportedly working on a folding phone but little is known about it at this stage aside from a patent description.
While Huawei might well be first to release a folding phone, will it be the best? Or will it be rushed out and actually put people off the idea, only to end up loving it again when Apple releases a refined version? It is often the way. We’ll find out this November if this leak proves to be accurate.