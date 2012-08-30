HTC unveils Desire X

HTC, has unveiled the HTC Desire X smartphone at IFA 2012 in Berlin

UPDATE: UK phone retailer Phones4u has agreed on a partnership with HTC that will see the Direct X white models made avaiable to its consumers. Furthermore, consumers who preorder the phone or make online or in-store purchases of the Direct X on selected tariffs above £26 will receive a pair of Beats Solo headphones worth £150 (while stocks last).

(ORIGINAL STORY) HTC's new Desire X smartphone is powered by the Androids OS, and features a a 4-inch Super LCD screen, a 5 Megapixel camera and 4GB of internal storage. It also boasts a microSD slot and a dual-core 1GHz Qualcomm1GHz Snapdragon S4 processor.

HTC are also touting a range of social features that they say will enable consumers "to stay better connected". Users will be able to share photos, videos and files through touch interface and the Direct X comes with Dropbox cloud storage integreation, giving consumers 25GB free for two years.

“HTC Desire X is an extension of your social life,” said Jason Mackenzie, President, Global Sales and Marketing for HTC Corporation. “If you're looking to enjoy and share high quality multimedia, wherever you are, this is the phone for you. It not only looks and sounds great, but also provides a super-fast, highly personal mobile experience at a great price.”

HTC hasn't released any prices for the HTC Desire X but they say the device will be available in selected markets across EMEA and Asia Pacific from September 2012.