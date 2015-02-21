HTC teases something ‘huge’, the One M9 Plus perhaps?

HTC took to Twitter to announce that “something HUGE is coming”, possibly alluding to a larger version of the upcoming One M9.

Earlier this week HTC's USA Twitter account posted "Something HUGE is coming from HTC. Imagine [number][big thing] in space. And then [math term] that by [number].#Madlib".

The purposely vague tweet sent technophiles into a frenzy, guessing what the 'huge' device could be. Most people reckon it's a clear sign that the rumoured HTC One M9 Plus is definitely en route.

In the past few months we've heard plenty of rumours about HTC following Apple's lead and rolling out a larger version of its flagship. In fact earlier in February, specs for the phablet seemed to leak.

According to the leak, the One M9 Plus will have a 5.2-inch QHD display, in comparison to the 5-inch 1080p display expected to land on the original One M9.

On top of that, it will reportedly have a fingerprint sensor housed in the home button, similar to Apple's Touch ID tech on the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

This is all speculative however, as HTC's tweet may have simply been referring to the upcoming One M9 Plus launch on March 1. If the One M9 Plus is coming though, we'd expect it to launch the same time at MWC.

Anticipation for HTC's latest flagship is slowly building, particularly as cases from Spigen have now started appearing on Amazon.

T3 will be on hand at MWC to see the biggest names in tech debut their latest gadgets. Stay tuned next month to follow all the latest as it happens.