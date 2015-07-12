HTC’s next smartphone may have just been spotted

Hankering for a new HTC? Well luckily, you shouldn't have to wait long. It appears a fresh addition to the Desire series is on the way.

The HTC One M9 has come and gone, so with this year's flagship handset out of the way, we're itching to see what else the company has in store. And it might not take long either, going on a new leak that's been circulating around the web.

A mystery handset has been spotted crossing TENAA, China's electronics certification agency. It's codenamed HTC D728w, which doesn't explain much, although this apparently stands for the more formal HTC Desire 728.

The fact it's already been certified means it could be here very soon, if such a phone even exists, that is. As for specs, this isn't the first time the Desire 728 has been name-dropped.

Previous rumours point to a 5.5-inch display with a HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels – that's a 267ppi pixel density. It's also tipped to be powered by a 1.3GHz 64-bit octa-core MediaTek processor, althougha separate rumour suggests a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip will be usedinstead.

On the inside we're expecting 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, a 2,800mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor featured. It will also reportedly support 4G LTE network connections, offer Dual SIM capability, and run on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop OS straight out of the box.

Unfortunately, that's all we've got for now. Although if it has indeed been certified, we're expecting to see the handset sooner rather than later. Stay tuned for more updates.