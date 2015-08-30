HTC’s next flagship will be called the One A9

It’s been called the ‘Aero’, but a familiar source has cleared things up

By

We've heard mumblings about HTC's 'Aero' handset for a quite some time, and now it appears we know the official name for the upcoming flagship.

According to prolific leakster @evleaks, it's actually called the HTC One A9. We always knew the 'Aero' alias was a codename, and from the look of the branding that he's tweeted, we're inclined to believe he's got this one right.

From what we've heard previously, the One A9 will be one of the world's first devices to be powered by the deca-core (that's 10 cores) MediaTek Helio X20 processor. Let that sink in.

On top of that, it's been rumoured to feature a Quad HD (1440 x 2560 pixels) display, 4GB of RAM as well as a beefy rear camera that captures images in the RAW format. That last bit sounds great, but let's just hope the One A9 has enough storage space to hold them, otherwise it may prove an issue.

Whatever the spec sheet, we're just hoping it'll have the design to match. While we had a lot of love for the One M9 (it got 4/5 stars in our hands-on review), we felt that its design was too similar to the previous One M8 and One M7. Maybe HTC will break the mould with the One A9? We hope so.

It will need to offer something new as it faces stiff competition from the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ as well as Apple's upcoming iPhone 6S and Google's new Nexus.

What would you like to see from the One A9? Let us know in the comments below or drop us a line on Facebook.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.