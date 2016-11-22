HTC releases the HTC 10 Evo, a 5.5-inch big brother to the... One M9?

A day after denying rumours that it was leaving the smartphone business, HTC has unveiled a new handset - the HTC 10 Evo. *Mic Drop*

The Evo is a bit of a melting pot when it comes to design and components. It borrows the HTC 10’s ‘designed by light’ aesthetic, which we really like, but uses guts from last year’s flagship, the M9. Most notably, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset and 16-megapixel camera.

The headphone jack has been abandoned to make way for a slimmer body. The Evo is 8.1mm at it’s thickest point, but feels thinner thanks to tapered edges.

HTC still has plenty of new features to shout about.

First off is the screen size - this is a 5.5-inch behemoth with a 2K resolution. It looks great.

The Evo is also one of the first (if not the first) aluminium Android phones with a water resistance rating of IP57. That's impressive.

HTC has joined Apple in ditching the headphone jack, but make up for it with a pair of BoomSound Adaptive Audio headphones that plug into the USB Type-C port. They pump out 24-bit Hi-Res audio and contain ultrasonic sensors that detect how good your hearing is, then create a personal sound profile with boosted frequencies for a more precise listening experience.

It packs a large 3,200 mAh battery supporting Quick Charge 2.0, and it’ll launch running Android 7.0 Nougat.

Oh, and in the UK it’ll only be available from HTC’s website.