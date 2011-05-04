HTC Desire HD and Incredible S get Gingerbread update

HTC Desire HD and Incredible S users will receive an upgrade to the much touted Android 2.3 Gingerbread Operating System later today

Smartphone owners touting HTC's Desire HD or Incredible S handsets are to be on the receiving end of an Android 2.3 Gingerbread update later today, new reports have revealed.

The download is available via a Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) connection, which means you don't need to be connected to a computer to receive the file. However, with a hefty 100MB file size, make sure you're in a wifi hotspot before you start the process to avoid hefty data charges on your next phone bill.

A message should appear on your phone when the update is available, with several users across Europe at time of writing already reporting that they have received the download. It's important to note that HTC are advising all users to back up their files before starting the upgrade process, though it's unclear as to whether or not any data will be deleted.



The update to Gingerbread will provide users of the phone with a faster operating speed, new power management features, and a revised keyboard amongst other features.

