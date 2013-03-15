HTC boss lays into Samsung Galaxy S4

The day after Samsung launches its flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone, rival manufacturer HTC has some harsh words to say

It was all singing and dancing over in New York for Samsung's Broadway-themed Galaxy S4 launch event last night. The phone itself isn't strikingly different from the Galaxy S3 apperance-wise, but packs in the latest specs and several new features.

However, rival smartphone maker HTC has wasted no time in criticisng the new hardware.

“With a continuation of a plastic body and a larger screen being the most obvious physical change, Samsung's new Galaxy pales in comparison to the all-aluminium unibody HTC One. This is more of the same," said Benjamin Ho, the chief marketing officer for HTC.

The response is hardly surprising given the Android throw-down of 2013 is likely to be between the Galaxy S4 and the HTC One. Although Sony's excellent Xperia Z also merits some attention.

“HTC remains the best option for those people looking for the best technology wrapped in premium design. Our customers want something different from the mainstream, who appear to be the target for the Galaxy,” Ho said.

Don't expect HTC to be pulling any punches over the next few months. The Taiwanese company was the original competitor to Apple's iPhone but has since seen its Android thunder completely stolen by Samsung.

Speaking of Apple, the Cupertino company was pretty quick to weigh in with it's own opinion on the new Android smartphones. Phil Schiller told Reuters that 50 per cent of Android users are still using a 2-year-old version of the software.

So the stage is set for some pretty intense competition this year. Which do you reckon will come out on top?

Via: The Telegraph