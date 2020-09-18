HP shaves AU$600 off the Omen 15 gaming laptop, plus loads more discounted in massive laptop sale

HP has put on a massive pop-up sale by slashing the price of up to 20% on a range of its laptops. The deals encompass standard laptops, 2-in-1s and gaming machines, so there’s something for everyone.

We’ve scrolled through the amazing deals available through HP from gaming to business and have hand-picked a couple of our favourites that incorporate good specs with a decent discount.

If you’re one step ahead and know exactly what you’re after, you can head straight to HP’s site to have access to the entire range of discounts. HP has capped this sale period to the end of September so don’t delay as stock is moving fast.

HP Omen 15 (2019) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$2,879.20 (RRP AU$3,599; save AU$719.80) It’s all quality when it comes to the HP Omen 15. This laptop has the power to handle any type of gaming, with a 15.6-inch display, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM – not to mention the mighty Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics card. Grab the HP Omen 15 (2019), using code LAPTOP20% to knock just over AU$700 off the retail price.View Deal

HP Omen 17 (2019) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$2,879.20 (RRP AU$3,599; save AU$719.80) For no price difference between the 15-inch version shown above, you can upgrade to a bigger screen with the Omen 17. Featuring the same impressive specs as the Omen 15, with the Omen 17 you’ll get an added 1.7-inches of screen real estate on a 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. If you're seriously considering a gaming laptop out of HP’s Omen range, it makes more buying sense to go with the HP Omen 17 over the 15 as you get more for the same price. Be sure to use LAPTOP20% at checkout to secure your discount. View Deal

HP Omen 15 (2019) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,399.20 (RRP AU$2,999; save AU$599.80) The HP Omen 15 has two different versions – the one already mentioned above and this version, which is slightly cheaper. The difference between the two machines is the GPU (RTX 2080 vs RTX 2070) and lower screen resolution. In this version, you’ll still get the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, in addition to a vivid Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. This laptop would suit those looking for a powerful machine that can also handle some light gaming activity on the side. Enter code LAPTOP20% to save just under AU$600 at checkout. View Deal

HP Envy x360 13 (2019) | Ryzen 5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD | AU$1,519.20 (RRP AU$1,899; save AU$379.80) The HP Envy is a great 2-in-1 laptop for the productive types that need a portable and versatile machine that can both handle a light workload, plus their internet browsing times. With the Envy x360 13, you’ll get an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U chip, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – enough to power through some research, to-do lists, emails and whatever else you can throw at it. Considering its specs, it's not a bad deal for only AU$1,519.20 (when using code LAPTOP20% at checkout).View Deal