How to watch Tour de France 2021 live stream cycling for FREE from anywhere

A mere nine months after last year’s delayed event, the world’s premiere cycling event returns to its familiar mid-summer place in the calendar. Read on for your full guide on how to watch a Tour de France live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

The same key players of last year’s edition look set to do battle for the coveted yellow jersey, with defending champion Tadej Pogacar likely to have his stiffest competitor for the title coming from his Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic once more.

British hopes will likely be resting with Ineos Grenadiers star Geraint Thomas, while Mark Cavendish looks set to be a leading contender for the green jersey as the Deceuninck–Quick-Step Rider makes his much-anticipated Tour comeback.

We've got all the info on how to watch Tour de France 2021 at every stage for free from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

When does the Tour de France 2021 take place?

Back in its regular summer slot in the sporting calendar, this year’s edition of the world’s most famous cycling event takes place between 26 June until 18 July.

Read on below for full stage times.

Where can I live stream Tour de France 2021 at every stage for free in the UK?

The brilliant news for cycling fans in the UK is that you can watch this year’s Tour once again for free live on ITV4.

ITV is free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license, and you can watch coverage online via the network's streaming platform ITV Hub, which has excellent apps across a number of devices.

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to watch a Tour de France 2021 live stream from anywhere

If you're out of the country during any of this year’s stages, you can still get access to a live stream of the 2021 Tour de France by making use of the best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV Hub, Peacock or SBS when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(Image credit: Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images)

What other UK options are available to watch Tour de France 2021

A further option comes in the form of Welsh-language station S4C, which will be offering daily live coverage of this year’s Tour on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch-up service. Handily, S4C is also available to stream for FREE via BBC iPlayer.

One final additional option for live Tour de France coverage of each stage comes in the form of dedicated cycling streaming service GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only.

If you out of the country for the match, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Tour de France 2021 anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, you'll be able to live stream this year’s Tour de France , with a large number of countries having access to free coverage of each stage.

Cycling fans in the US are well served with NBC’s Peacock TV streaming service taking care of live broadcasts of this year’s event. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month, but is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial.

Canadians can watch all the action via dedicated online service FloBikes.

A monthly subscription will set you back $30 while a yearly account costs $150 ($12.50 per month), which will also give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year.

Viewers based in Australia don’t have to worry about subscription fees as free-to-air channel SBS is the nation’s exclusive live broadcaster of Le Tour Down Under, with its coverage also available to watch vis the SBS website.

It’s no great surprise to find there’s also free live coverage available via a number of major European broadcasters, with France TV Sport the main network offering coverage in the host nation, while RTBF in Belgium and Rai Sport in Italy will also be showing this year’s Tour for free.

2021 Tour de France: Full schedule

Stage 1 - Saturday, June 26 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 2 - Sunday, June 27 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 3 - Monday, June 28 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 4 - Tuesday, June 29 at 1.25pm CEST, 12.25am BST, 7.25am ET

Stage 5 (ITT) - Wednesday, June 30 at 12.15pm CEST, 11.15am BST, 6.15am ET

Stage 6 - Thursday, July 1 at 1.55pm CEST, 12.55am BST, 7.55am ET

Stage 7 - Friday, July 2 at 11am CEST, 10am BST, 5am ET

Stage 8 - Saturday, July 3 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 9 - Sunday, July 4 at 1pm CEST, 12pm BST, 7am ET

Rest - Monday, July 5

Stage 10 - Tuesday, July 6 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 11 - Wednesday, July 7 at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET

Stage 12 - Thursday, July 8 at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET

Stage 13 - Friday, July 9 at 12.05pm CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET

Stage 14 - Saturday, July 10 at 12.25pm CEST, 11.25am BST, 6.25am ET

Stage 15 - Sunday, July 11 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Rest - Monday, July 12

Stage 16 - Tuesday, July 13 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 17 - Wednesday, July 14 at 11.55am CEST, 10.55am BST, 5.55am ET

Stage 18 - Thursday, July 15 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

Stage 19 - Friday, July 16 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 20 (ITT) - Saturday, July 17 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

Stage 21 - Sunday, July 18 at 4.15pm CEST, 3.15pm BST, 10.15am ET

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Tour de France live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the Tour de France, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of ITV Hub and Peacock opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of ITV Hub and Peacock opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: