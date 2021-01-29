How to watch The Little Things online wherever you are

From the writer and director of The Blind Side, John Lee Hancock brings you his neo-noir psychological thriller, The Little Things, starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. Skipping a full theatre release, find out how to watch The Little Things online no matter where you are.

Following a policemen and detective in the backdrop of LA in the 90s, Kern County Deputy Sheriff, Deke (portrayed by Denzel Washington), and Detective Baxter (Rami Malek) come to blows as they investigate and try to undercover the identity of a serial killer.

Jared Leto plays Albert Sparma, prime suspect number one, but as Deke and Detective Baxter dig deeper, ghosts from Deke's past begin to surface. Fixating on 'the little things' that go into such a crime, Baxter is unaware of just how much Deke's disturbing secrets might disrupt the ongoing investigation.

Already hooked? Keep reading to find out how to watch The Little Things wherever you are.

Where can you watch The Little Things?

With the ongoing pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures is once again opting for a limited theatre release, as well as dropping The Little Things on to streaming service, HBO Max in the US - a similar move which they adopted for the DC sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 back on Christmas Day.

Of course, many of us won't feel safe making a trip to the movies. Thankfully, there are means to watch The Little Things online. Keep reading to find out exactly how.

When can you watch The Little Things?

The Little Things movie will be dropping on HBO Max on Friday, January 29.

While this can differ in terms of specific timings, generally speaking new titles launch at 12.01am PST / 3.01am ET on the day of release. Essentially, then, you can expect The Little Things to be available to watch on HBO Max when you wake up on Friday morning.

How to watch The Little Things if you're abroad

Even if you have a HBO Max subscription, that doesn't automatically mean you'll be able to watch The Little Things if you happen to be outside of the US when it's released. If you want to make the most of the subscription you're paying for, you'll need the help of a trusty VPN. Allowing you to navigate through those geo-restriction hurdles, the best VPN can niftily change your IP address to appear as if you're browsing from home, unlocking your HBO Max account to you wherever you are in the world and acting as if you're still in the US.

How to watch The Little Things online in the US

For those sitting Stateside, watching The Little Things is easy. All you'll need is a HBO Max subscription and you're all set. Pay $14.99 a month or - for a limited time - prepay six months in advance and save 20%, coming to $69.99. This offer ends March 1.

Already set with your subscription but happen to be outside of the States when The Little Things drops. Consider getting a VPN, allowing you to avoid annoying geo-restrictions and use your HBO Max membership as if you were right at home.

Watch The Little Things: Where to stream outside the US

Unfortunately HBO Max is a US-only streaming service and requires an American credit card to sign-up, meaning even the use of a fantastic VPN won't allow you to bypass these substantial geo-restrictions.

For UK release, the only clue we currently have is a vague date of February 12. At this moment, then, we can only make educated guesses on what the release of The Little Things in the UK might look like.

Taking the lead from last year's UK release of Wonder Woman 1984, following its release on HBO Max in the US, it is likely The Little Things will receive a PVOD release. That is, a premium video on-demand platform release. This usually means paying the equivalent of a cinema ticket for a 48 hour rental from the likes of Prime Video or Sky.

The same goes for Australian movie fans, with a release date of February 18, but with no further details beyond that. Unlike other countries, though, for Wonder Woman 1984, Australia was able to exclusively watch the DC Superhero movie in the cinema, with no VOD options available at all, so it may be that you get to be on the edge of your seat in an actual cinema, rather than your couch at home.

Canada is set to be able to watch The Little Things at the same time as Americans with a release date of January 29. That said, as a US-only platform, Canadians won't be tuning into HBO Max to watch The Little Things. Again, we would wager a guess it'll follow suit with other Warner Bros' releases and be available on the likes of Prime Video, iTunes, and YouTube Movies with a PVOD release.

Of course, other than its HBO Max release, nothing has been confirmed as of yet on how to watch The Little Things internationally. However, we'll be sure to update this page if and when there are more concrete details for The Little Things' release across the globe.

How to watch The Little Things using a VPN

A VPN sure sounds great when it comes to unblocking geo-restricted content. That said, if you're new to this piece of software, you may be wondering how exactly it works. Follow our step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch The Little Things.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch the The Little Things on HBO Max, all you need to do is select a US server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with HBO Max opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with HBO Max opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

