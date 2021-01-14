How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 online in the UK and abroad

RuPaul said it best in the UK's first season of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent: "Keep a stiff upper lip, put these gloves on, close your eyes and think of England."

Now back for a second season on British shores, we're giving you the lowdown on how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK. After all, we wouldn't want you to miss out on all the sickening looks and filthy one liners that are sure to leave us well and truly shook.

When will I be able to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2?

This year's fabulous ensemble of 12 queens will be starting their engines Thursday, January 14.

With a new episode coming every week thereafter, brimming with hennies strutting their stuff and battling it out to become the next superstar, we anticipate a run of between 10-12 episodes in season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

What time can I watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK in the UK?

For Brits tuning in to root for their favorite contestants and to scream 'yaaas, queen' at their TV, you can get all the death dropping drama from 7pm GMT onwards every week.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK in the UK

BBC is serving up those brand spanking new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race on BBC 3. Now completely online, this means you'll find all that glow up realness over on BBC iPlayer.

Going live at 7pm GMT on iPlayer every Thursday, you'll also be able to find and watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 if you need to spill the tea on what's happened so far in one of the fiercest competitions on the box right now.

Don't be limited to watching on your desktop either, gurl. iPlayer is available to watch on a number of devices, including:

Smart TVs

Fire TV

Apple TV

iOS

Android

Roku

Now TV stick

Playstation and Xbox consoles

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race if you're abroad

From the UK, but currently abroad? You can still watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK with our best VPN pick, and relish in all the home comforts of the Beeb. iPlayer locks its content to UK viewers only, but with the powers that be - namely the aforementioned VPN - you can easily sashay away from those geo-blocks.

With most VPN providers offering thousands of servers to choose from, connect to a server within the UK and this will switch your IP to make you appear as if you're watching from home as usual while you're away. Just make sure you use a VPN that actually works with successfully unblocking iPlayer.

Of course, we're happy to recommend the VPN that continues to reign supreme every time...

ExpressVPN - Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK wherever you are with the best VPN

Able to successfully unlock BBC iPlayer's extensive library of British entertainment and beyond, ExpressVPN also boasts fabulous security features on top of its geo-unblocking talents. As the queen of VPNs, its speed and device compatibility certainly gives it the right to strut its stuff as our recommended provider. Sign-up now and snatch Express VPN's annual plan, where you'll receive an additional 3 months free, as well as benefitting from its 30-day money back guarantee. - Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money back guarantee

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK elsewhere

Want to check out the claims RuPaul's Drag Race UK is actually far filthier than its US counterpart? Thankfully, Wow Presents Plus is making it easier wherever you are in the world (excluding Canada), bringing all the series of RuPaul's Drag Race across the world into one place. For US viewers, this is your first port of call to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK, sure to be wig snatching worthy content.

Available on a monthly or annual subscription, Wow Presents Plus' streaming service will set you back $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year. When signing up, you'll also benefit from a seven day free trial.

With new iconic episodes available to watch of RuPaul's Drag Race UK from 7pm GMT, US viewers can expect to catch sassy instalments at 2pm ET/11am PT on Wow Presents Plus.

For fans in Canada, you can strut on over to Crave to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season two. Haven't signed up yet? New customers benefit from a seven day free trial, thereafter paying CAD$9.99 a month.