After nine years and six seasons, we've reached the final episode of Peaky Blinders, leading viewers to speculate just how many loose ends Tommy Shelby and his gang will tie up in Sunday's grand finale. Titled Lock and Key with an extended 81-minute runtime, read on to see how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online and stream the finale from anywhere.

The grand finale looks set to be an explosive affair, judging by its trailer, with Tommy set for an ominous showdown in his battle against the fascist threat in Britain.

The BBC synopsis ups anti, revealing that: "In the course of this odyssey, he (Tommy) has taken on numerous criminal organisations, business adversaries, foreign insurgents, and the British Establishment itself.

"Now, in the 1930s, as the clouds of the coming storm gather, he faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions."

With a confirmed movie on its way that's set to continue the drama, make sure you don't miss the show's much-anticipated final act on the small screen. Read on for all the information on how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online from anywhere and stream from abroad with the help of a VPN.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 in the UK for FREE

Episode 6 of Peaky Blinders season 6 airs at 9pm BST on Sunday, April 3 on BBC One. As long as you have a TV licence you'll be able to tune in for free. You can now watch live or following the show's broadcast on catch up online via BBC iPlayer. This service is available to watch on a bunch of different devices including:

Smart TVs: Samsung, FreeviewPlay

Samsung, FreeviewPlay Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 if you're abroad

If you're abroad right now, there's still hope that you can watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 online and stream the finale. While you'll find the content is geo-blocked, you can get around that with a trusty VPN.

Connect to one of the best VPN providers and you'll be able to port yourself back to the UK and watch Peaky Blinders just as you would if you were sat on your sofa. The best BBC iPlayer VPN will switch your IP address to a server within the UK.

While there are loads of VPNs, not all of them are created equal when it comes to unblocking BBC iPlayer. For this, we recommend:

ExpressVPN - Watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 wherever you are with the best VPN

As one of the leading VPNs, ExpressVPN is able to unblock BBC iPlayer allowing you to watch content even if you're currently out of the country. It also has excellent security features and top-end speed. Right now, when you sign up to a ExpressVPN annual plan, you'll be able to get 3 months for free while still being able to get a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not happy with the service. - Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money-back guarantee

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 around the world

Outside of the UK, you'll have a wait on your hands before season 6 and its finale hit Netflix in the likes of the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on June 10. In the US, a subscription to Netflix starts at $9.99/CA$9.99/AUD$10.99/NZD$12.99 per month. For the time being, you can remind yourself of the Peaky Blinders' journey so far and binge watch seasons 1-5. And if you're a Brit abroad, use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

(Image credit: BBC)

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6 as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 6, all you need to do is select a country showing it from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer and Netflix opening their online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer and Netflix opening their online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money-back guarantee.