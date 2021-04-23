How to watch Mortal Kombat online wherever you are

Based on the hugely popular and massively violent, long running video game franchise of the same name, Mortal Kombat is set to offer the same gruesome battle royale action for movie fans with this week's release of this new tie-in movie. Find out how to watch Mortal Kombat where you are.

Directed by Australian newcomer Simon McQuoid, the film marks the first Mortal Kombat movie since 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

Originally slated for release on April 16, before being pushed back a week, this 21st century reimagining centres around MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan - Deadpool 2, Iron Fist, Into The Badlands), who is unaware of his warrior heritage and is being hunted down by the otherworldly martial artist Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

Expect appearances from the game's big characters, including familiar fighters Sonya Blade (Jessica NcNamee), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), plus an inevitable amount of blood splattering and horrendous "finishing" moves.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Mortal Kombat wherever you are.

Where can you watch Mortal Kombat?

With the ongoing pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures is once again opting for a limited theatre release, as well as dropping Mortal Kombat on to streaming service, HBO Max in the US - a similar move which they adopted for the DC sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Little Things.

When can you watch Mortal Kombat?

Mortal Kombat will be begin streaming on demand via HBO Max on Friday, April 23.

While this can differ in terms of specific timings, generally speaking new titles launch at 12.01am PST / 3.01am ET on the day of release on the service. Essentially, then, you can expect Mortal Kombat to be available to watch on HBO Max when you wake up on Friday morning.

It's worth noting that it's set to be a limited release for the movie on the streaming service, with the film set to be available on HBO Max for a month.

How to watch Mortal Kombat online in the US

For those sitting Stateside, watching Mortal Kombat is easy. All you'll need is a HBO Max subscription and you're all set. Pay $14.99 a month and you'll get access to this movie and a host of other big upcoming movie releases, including Godzilla vs Kong until April 30, and Dune.

Watch Mortal Kombat: Where to stream outside the US

Unfortunately HBO Max is a US-only streaming service and requires an American credit card to sign-up, meaning even the use of a fantastic VPN won't allow you to bypass these substantial geo-restrictions.

At present, it looks like Australian Mortal Kombat fans will have to get their kicks at the flicks as the film only has confirmed release date of April 22 in cinemas, with no word on when the film will be available for streaming Down Under

Released on the same day as the US, Canadian movie watchers looking to see if Mortal Kombat will be just as gory when it makes the transition from consoles to celluloid will be able to watch the film via Bell Media cable which has Canadian distribution rights for HBO Max.

If you're not already a signed up Bell cable customer, you can also watch the movie via streaming service Crave, which currently costs $19.98 a month with HBO Max content thrown in.

If you want to view it on the big screen, Mortal Kombat is also showing in select theatres across Canada.

Unfortunately, in the UK there are currently no streaming plans in place for the release of Mortal Kombat in ol' Blighty.

