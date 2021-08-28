How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League from anywhere

With Mohamed Salah in the red corner and Romelu Lukaku in blue, there's some serious firepower on show. It's important, then, to read on for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

Liverpool host Chelsea in the first genuine heavyweight clash of the season. The campaign may be in its infancy, but both sides fancy themselves as title contenders.

With Liverpool's title defence a disaster, the silver lining for Jurgen Klopp's men is that expectations have been lowered for this season, with Chelsea and Man United instead under the greatest pressure to challenge Man City's supremacy.

Lukaku got straight down to business on his second debut for Chelsea, scoring and running riot against Arsenal, and his battle with fellow man-mountain Virgil van Dijk should be something to behold. Nobody will want to be the meat in that sandwich, that's for sure.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Liverpool vs Chelsea City kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Chelsea game is being played at Anfield and kicks off at 5.30pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 5pm BST, on Saturday, August 28.

That makes it a 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT start in the US. It'll be a very late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 2.30am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Liverpool vs Chelsea. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Liverpool vs Chelsea

(Image credit: Visionhaus)

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League in the UK

The Liverpool vs Chelsea game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC in the US. If you don't have cable, in select markets OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBC in its Blue package, which costs just $10 for your first month, and $35 a month thereafter. Liverpool vs Chelsea kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea at 2.30am AEST on early on Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.