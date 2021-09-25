How to watch Leeds vs West Ham in the Premier League from anywhere

Goal-shy Leeds host David Moyes' net-busters in the Rio Ferdinand derby, with Marcelo Bielsa's men still striving for their first victory of the season. Whoever you're supporting, keep reading for your full guide to getting a Leeds vs West Ham live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

The Hammers have been the league's entertainers, their games producing more goals than everyone but Newcastle - but unlike the Magpies, most of them have been scored at the right end of the pitch.

The return of top scorer Michail Antonio from suspension is a welcome boost after last weekend's last-gasp drama against Man United, and the former Tooting & Mitcham man will be hoping to make amends quickly by getting straight back in amongst the goals.

Profligacy has been Leeds' big issue so far. They've drawn three games that they might well have won if they could find their shooting boots, but the good news is that they've got a highly favourable series of fixtures on the horizon.

But first, can they survie the visit of Moyes' boys? We've got all the info on how to live stream Leeds vs West Ham from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Leeds vs West Ham kick-off time

The Leeds vs West Ham game is being played at Elland Road and kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, September 25.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to live stream Leeds vs West Ham if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the reigning champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Leeds vs West Ham. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Leeds vs West Ham

(Image credit: Duncan Cuthbertson / Shutterstock)

Can you watch Leeds vs West Ham in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Leeds vs West Ham game in the UK because of the archaic Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing Chelsea vs Man City from 12.30pm BST, and Sky Sports showing Reading vs Middlesbrough at 12.30pm, and Brentford vs Liverpool at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Leeds vs West Ham anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Leeds vs West Ham live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBC's streaming service Peacock TV in the US. A subscription costs just $4.99 per month, and kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Leeds vs West Ham at 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Leeds vs West Ham live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.