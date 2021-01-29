How to watch It's a Sin online everywhere - in the UK and abroad

Russell T Davis' latest work is filled with heart and is likely to leave a lump in your throat. Essential viewing, make sure you know exactly how to watch It's a Sin no matter where you are across the globe.

Britain in the 80s. Three eighteen year olds move to London where the LGTBQ+ scene is thriving, and being yourself is celebrated, not shunned. Ritchie Tozer (portrayed by Olly Alexander), Roscoe, Jill, Ash, and Colin form a vivid and talented ensemble, embodying those deep, lifelong friendships formed in early adult life when finding yourself at university and deciding what you want to do with the rest of your life.

As the AIDS crisis takes the gay and bisexual male community in particular by the throat, It's a Sin follows the gut-wrenching fall-out of a positive diagnosis, and showcases what it means to be a true ally when it matters.

With stunning performances from Omari Douglas, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Callum Scott Howells, alongside Alexander, the show also features cameos from Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, and Keeley Hawes.

Where can I watch It's a Sin in the UK?

The critically acclaimed TV series airs once a week on Channel 4, premiering on January 22, with a new episode every Friday for its five episode run.

Upon its premier on Channel 4, viewers could also watch It's a Sin from start to finish on Channel 4's on-demand streaming service, All4, with the full five episode series readily available to watch online after episode one aired on TV.

Whether you want to savour this British masterpiece, then, or binge watch it online all in one go, the option is there for you.

What time can I watch It's a Sin in the UK?

You can watch It's a Sin every Friday from January 22 until February 19 on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Alternatively, you can watch the new series on your own schedule with all five episodes readily available to watch on-demand on All4.

How to watch It's a Sin in the UK

Whether you want to enjoy the ritual of sitting down in front of the TV with a new instalment airing once a week, or you're well versed in the art of binge watching, you can do either.

As mentioned, you can watch It's a Sin on Channel 4 - a free-to-air channel in the UK - with a new episode airing on Channel 4 every Friday night at 9pm for its five episode run.

For those who are too inpatient to wait it out before consuming the next episode, Channel 4 has also made the full series available on All4, it's on-demand streaming service. Here you can gorge yourself on Russell T Davis' gorgeously diverse series in full for free.

Of course, All4 also offers flexibility in where and how you choose to watch, with All4 available on a whole host of devices, including:

Desktop

iOS/Android phones and tablets

Chromecast

Amazon Fire Stick

Now TV

Roku

Playstation and Xbox consoles

Freeview Play

Smart TVs

How to watch It's a Sin if you're abroad

Happen to be a Brit abroad, but want to make sure you're clued up on how to watch this heart-wrenching, taboo-breaking series? You may come across some issues when trying to access Channel 4's on-demand streaming service, All4, with content locked to viewers within the UK only. Worry not, though. By using the best VPN, you can watch no matter where you find yourself in the world, able to help you access All4 as if you were at home. Able to break through All4's geo-restrictions by hopping onto a UK-based server, check out our top VPN recommendation below.

ExpressVPN - Watch It's a Sin wherever you are with the best VPN

Able to unblock All4's geo-restriction no problem, ExpressVPN also offers extensive servers around the globe, including within the UK, as well as top-tier security features and exceptional speeds, to boot. Sign-up now and snatch Express VPN's annual plan, where you'll receive an additional 3 months free, as well as benefitting from its 30-day money back guarantee. Perfect if you're still a bit unsure about parting with your cash and buying a VPN. - Give ExpressVPN a try with its 100% money back guarantee

How to watch It's a Sin in the US

Good news! If you're in the US, you won't have to wait long to watch the series. HBO Max has acquired the US rights for the series, scheduled to land on the streaming service on February 18.

Of course, unlike the UK being able to stream It's a Sin for free, HBO Max is a paid-for service, setting you back $14.99 a month. Until March 1, you can also opt to save 20% and sign-up for 6 months prepaid for $69.99.

How to watch It's a Sin elsewhere across the globe

Alongside the UK, both Australia and New Zealand were able to watch the new Russel T Davis series when it premiered on January 22.

Australian viewers can watch on streaming service Stan, with the option to give the platform a try for free with its 30-day free trial. Thereafter you can choose between a Basic plan for AUD$10 a month, Standard plan for AUD$14 a month, or a Premium plan for AUD$19 a month.

In New Zealand, the show is available to watch TVNZ, which is free to watch on your TV or by using it's on-demand service.

If you're in Canada, there isn't an official release date as of yet, however Prime Video has acquired the rights for It's a Sin. Hopefully it won't be long before Canadian viewers can watch the new Russell T Davis series, then.

How to watch the Russell T Davis series using a VPN

If you're new to the world of VPN, but want to access Channel 4 when you're outside of the UK, we are here to help you better understand what this essential tool is used for and how to get started so you can watch All4 content wherever you are.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To watch the It's a Sin on All4, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with All4 opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with All4 opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.