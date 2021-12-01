How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League from anywhere

Stanley Park isn't so much a divide as a chasm these days, with Everton in 14th and Liverpool in third with almost twice as many points. As if this fixture needed any more antipathy, it's Rafael Benitez's first Merseyside derby in the blue half of the city. Keep reading for your full guide to getting an Everton vs Liverpool live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

The Spaniard is in a sticky situation, with the Toffees winless since September, having lost five of their last seven. However, considering the shambles of a squad he inherited, the criticism being directed at him seems as much to do with his Liverpool links as the team's long-running plight.

The Reds are once again looking like a well-oiled machine, breakneck counter attacks led by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota cutting through opponents with ease, in that typical Jurgen Klopp manner.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Everton vs Liverpool game is being played at Goodison Park and kicks off at 8.15pm GMT, with coverage starting on Amazon Prime Video at 6.30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 1.

That makes it a 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT start in the US. It'll be an early morning call for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 7.15am AEDT on Thursday morning.

How to live stream Everton vs Liverpool if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most streaming services and domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool FREE: live stream Premier League in the UK

Amazon Prime Video Everton vs Liverpool kicks off at 8.15pm GMT, and is one of 10 Premier League games being shown this week on Amazon Prime Video, with a further 10 being shown on the streaming service straight after Christmas. And since all new users are eligible for a 30-day FREE Amazon Prime trial, you can tune in without paying a penny! After that's over, a subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79 yearly, for a service that includes free one-day delivery on Amazon purchases, a huge library of films and TV shows, and more live sports including regular tennis coverage. Amazon Prime Video also works across a wide range of devices, including Chromecast, Fire TV (of course), Android and iOS, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Roku, and selected Smart TVs. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Everton vs Liverpool anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an Everton vs Liverpool live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBCSN in the US. If you don't have cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBCSN in its Blue package, which costs just $10 for your first month and $35 a month thereafter. Everton vs Liverpool kicks off at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Everton vs Liverpool at 7.15am AEDT early on Thursday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

