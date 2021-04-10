How to watch El Clasico: live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona from anywhere RIGHT NOW

Out of nowhere, a La Liga title race has broken out, and both Real Madrid and Barcelona have a chance to go top of the table today - something that seemed unthinkable just weeks ago. Read on for your full guide to getting an El Clasico live stream and watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online from anywhere.

Maybe slow and steady does win the race after all. Both sides have looked a long way off their best for much of this season, but Los Merengues and the Blaugrana have quietly gone about their business, grinding what had looked an unassailable gap to Atletico down to almost nothing.

The stakes are always high when these two meet, but the belated battle for domestic supremacy makes this a must-watch, and better still, both teams are in terrific form. The hosts are riding high after dismantling Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek, while Barcelona are unbeaten in 19 league games, winning 16 of those.

It's the most famous rivalry in football, and we've got all the info on how to live stream El Clasico no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

El Clasico is being played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, which is Real Madrid's training ground and temporary home, with the Santiago Bernabéu undergoing renovations.

The game kicks off at 9pm CEST local time on Saturday, April 10, which makes it an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK, and a 3pm ET / 12pm ET start in the US. It'll be a very late night or early morning for football fans in Australia, with the game starting at 5am AEST on Sunday morning.

How to live stream El Clasico if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's El Clasico action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Premier Sports, LaLiga TV or beIN Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for El Clasico. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream El Clasico

How to watch El Clasico: live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK

Football fans in the UK can watch El Clasico on Premier Sports and LaLiga TV, which is owned by Premier Sports. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST on Saturday evening, and Premier Sports' build-up starts at 7.30pm. Premier Sports has the rights to both La Liga and Serie A football this season, and a subscription costs £10.99 per month - though you can get LaLiga TV on its own for just £6.99 a month. Plus, both online-only and Virgin or Sky TV packages are available. If you've signed up to Premier Sports but won't be in the country when El Clasico is on, using a VPN will allow you to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona as usual.

How to live stream El Clasico anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an El Clasico live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of the dark arts too.

The streaming options are really straightforward, with the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match being shown on beIN Sports in both the US and in Canada.

beIN Sports is available via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as Fubo TV, which at $64.99 a month is a much more reasonable alternative to traditional cable, with the benefit of being able to cancel at any point.

Better still, if you haven't had it before, you can take advantage of the FREE Fubo trial and watch El Clasico without paying a cent.

Fans based in Australia can also watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on beIN Sports, which is available through Foxtel, or via slick streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo price plans start from a super cheap AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a FREE Kayo Sports trial.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in a El Clasico live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.