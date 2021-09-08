How to watch Apple's iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3 launch

With less than a week to go until the Apple Event on September 14 we’re now feeling that vague sense of excitement that goes along with it. We can’t wait to hear about the iPhone 13 , obviously, but what else might appear? We feel that AirPods 3 are on the agenda, and there’s some evidence to suggest maybe a new iPad too. It’s pretty much a certainty that the new Apple Watch 7 will also make its debut from Apple’s California campus.

And the good news is that Apple events aren’t just for journalists these days, anyone can hop on the live stream and make remarks on Twitter about how excited they are, or note that “Android has had that ages”. Here’s your breakdown of all the ways you can watch the event, which is live at 10am Pacific time, 1pm ET or 6pm in the UK.

How to watch the Apple event on a computer

Apple no longer forces people to use its own streaming format, as it did in days gone by. In fact, these days you can simply hop on its official YouTube channel and stream it from there. If you’re forgetful, YouTube also allows you to set a reminder when the stream is about to start, which is handy.

You can also head over to Apple’s website , if you’d rather avoid the clutter of YouTube. Sometimes though these things work a little better on YouTube, especially if there’s a lot of demand.

How to watch the Apple event on a phone or tablet

You’ve got some options here. You can, of course, use the YouTube app, or your phone’s web browser, to head to Apple’s site . If you’re on an iPhone or iPad, then you can also use the Apple TV app to tune in. This is a pretty good way of doing it, if you’re able.

How to watch the Apple event on your TV

If your TV is recent, it may well be able to access the Apple TV app, so you can use that. The quality should be better than anywhere else. Check your TV’s app store, but a lot of Samsung and LG models are all set up to run Apple TV if you want. Check out our guide to the best TVs if you need an upgrade!

Also, there is always the YouTube option. Virtually every TV from recent smart TV history can call up the YouTube app. So hit that if you can’t access the Apple TV option.

If you have an Apple TV, then of course you will be able to see the stream using that. You’ll find the event video listed when you open the Apple TV app on, erm, your Apple TV.

Older TVs with a Chromecast will also happily stream the YouTube feed too, if you don’t have any direct way to watch. Just hit the Chromecast button in YouTube when the stream starts, and tell it where you want to stream it too.

We’ll also add the YouTube stream into this page on the day. And we’ll also be updating the site with news as we find out what Apple is announcing. There’s more updates happening on our Apple Event page too, so keep an eye on that.