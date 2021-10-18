How to watch the Apple Event today as AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pros are 'Unleashed'

It's time! Today's the day of the 'Unleashed' Apple Event, where we're expecting new ultra-powerful laptops and AirPods 3 to appear. If you're wondering how to watch the Apple Event live, then look no further.

You can actually watch is right here, using the video embedded below, or you watch directly on Apple's YouTube page, or at apple.com.

The event starts at 10am on the US west coast, 1pm on the US east coast or 6pm British time, and we expect it to last around 90 minutes total.

The really big releases we're expecting today are 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with a new design and ridiculously powerful 'M1X' Apple-made processors. Not only do we expect these new chips to add a lot of regular processing power compared to the M1 chip in the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), but also massively more powerful graphics. On paper, the new MacBook Pros could rival the PS5 for graphical power…

The MacBook Pros are also said to feature smaller bezels around the screen, and the display itself may be an advanced mini-LED panel, just like the astonishing new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021). It's also claimed that Apple will be bringing some ports back to the MacBook Pro, so you won't have to get by on USB-C ports alone.

The Mac Mini is also reported to get a version with the new more powerful Apple processor, which would make it one hell of a powerhouse for its size.

And for those of us who don't need super-powered processing, we expect AirPods 3 to finally make their debut at this event, in good time to be the year's hottest Christmas gift. These are said to get a new design that looks more like AirPods Pro, and will likely feature improved sound quality and support for Apple's Spatial Audio 3D audio feature – but we don't expect any active noise cancellation.

Perhaps where will be more surprises to come still. Other Macs – such as a larger iMac in the new design, or a new-look MacBook Air – are rumoured to come next year, but perhaps Apple will give us all our presents early.