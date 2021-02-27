How to supercharge your Nintendo Switch with 4K graphics

There's been much talk about what gamers have dubbed the Super Nintendo Switch over the past week or so, which is the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro follow up console to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

This Super Nintendo Switch is, so the leaked information goes, going to deliver a 1440p native resolution (twice that of the Switch) and also come with Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 upscaling tech, which specialises in upscaling resolutions to higher levels while maintaining high frame rates.

This information has excited gamers as rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro console capable of displaying games at 1440p or higher resolutions have been circulating online for years now. However, what many gamers don't realise is that you can actually get 1440p graphics on Nintendo Switch today.

That functionality is unlocked by the Marseille mClassic, a super-neat game console graphics processor that is capable of upscaling the 720p resolution of the Nintendo Switch up to 1080p / 1440p, which then if displayed on a Ultra HD TV with 4K upscaling built in, can mean you can play Switch games at an upscaled 4K resolution.

And, what makes the Marseille mClassic even better, is that it is a completely plug-and-play product – it is simply a USB-powered dongle that sits between the Switch and the display on the console's HDMI line.

The graphics upscaling is unlocked thanks to the Marseille mClassic's built-in 4K Chroma 4:4:4 Scaler Processor, which in partnership with its 120 FPS Graphic Post-Processor and 1ms response time, means that all Nintendo Switch games are, immediately and with zero effort, upscaled to and enhanced in terms of framerate, too.

Check out some of the before and after pictures from T3's Marseille mClassic review to see the difference up close. Specifically note how all the jagged edges and noise visible with the mClassic off get removed and smoothed with it turned on.

Just look at the fences. Super noisy and jagged edges with the mClassic off, and smooth and well defined with it on. (Image credit: Future)

Look how jagged Luigi's face and hat is with the mClassic off. (Image credit: Future)

The noise on the fence here is just horrible with the mClassic off, while with it on it is removed. (Image credit: Future)

Look how jagged the log edge are with the mClassic off compared to it on. (Image credit: Future)

On a 4K display the difference that the mClassic makes in terms of how Nintendo Switch games look and run is marked, and it really makes the now 4-year-old system feel more modern – and especially in light of the recent PS5 and Xbox Series X console releases.

And the crazy thing about the mClassic is that it doesn't just work with Nintendo Switch, either, but can upscale a whole host of consoles, retro or otherwise. Indeed, it even has a retro mode dedicated to making retro consoles look better than ever on modern televisions. The value for money proposition is excellent.

We gave the Marseille mClassic a maximum score of 5 stars on review, with us praising its easy plug-and-play setup, excellent image enhancement capabilities and stylish, compact design. And now more than ever, with gamers desperate for a higher fidelity Nintendo Switch gaming experience, it seems like a great way to gamers to get that today.

To us at T3 it is the perfect way for Switch owners to bridge that gap to the next-gen Super Nintendo Switch Pro, and especially because it retails for a very affordable price point, too. The Marseille mClassic can be bought now for $99. For more information about the Marseille mClassic head on over to the upscaler's official website.