How to live stream Wales vs Italy online for free and watch Six Nations rugby from anywhere

It's been a somewhat disappointing tournament for Wayne Pivac's Wales side, but the defending Six Nations champs can end their reign on a high this afternoon as they face wooden spoon winners Italy at the Principality Stadium. Read on for your full guide to getting a Wales vs Italy live stream and watch the Six Nations from anywhere.

A bonus-point victory for Wales over the Azzurri on home turf could see the Dragons claim a third-place finish. The match should see a major milestone for Dan Biggar, with the fly-half set to win his 100th Wales cap, while Alun Wyn Jones is poised to collect cap number 150 at lock. The Italians will meanwhile be once again going in search of that elusive first Six Nations win in seven years.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Wales vs Italy online no matter where you are in the world. And if you're abroad right now and unable to access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time is the Wales vs Italy live stream kick-off?

This 2022 Six Nations final round clash between Wales vs Italy takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, March 19.

Wales vs Italy is set to kick-off at 2.15pm GMT local time, with coverage starting on BBC One at 1.45pm GMT in the UK. Around the globe, it's a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT kick-off.

How to live stream Wales vs Italy online in the UK for free

In the UK, Six Nations 2022 fixtures are being split between the BBC and ITV, with S4C offering Welsh-language coverage of all of Wales' games. You can live stream Wales vs Italy on BBC One, with rugby fans able to catch the game coverage from 1.45pm GMT, with kick-off at 2.15pm GMT. BBC One is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, iPlayer. This means you can live stream Wales vs Italy on a number of devices including:

Smart TVs : JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile : iOS, Android

: iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Wales vs Italy if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's Six Nations action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, Peacock and DAZN when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else, depending on where your streaming provider is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream Wales vs Italy Six Nations online in the US

Streaming service Peacock TV has exclusive rights to show every 2022 Six Nations rugby match live in the the US, with kick-off Stateside for this game at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 per month for its ad-supported service.

As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 per month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Wales vs Italy Six Nations rugby anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there's a Wales vs Italy Six Nations live stream for you.

French fans looking to catch the game can tune in via free-to-air channel FR2. The game starts at 3.15pm CET.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland too, as free-to-air terrestrial channel RTÉ 2 is broadcasting this game live. You can watch online for free using RTÉ Player, with coverage starting at 2pm.

Sports streaming service DAZN has got rugby fans in Canada covered. Pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including Premier League and Champions League soccer, darts, snooker and much more. The Wales vs Italy game starts at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT.

For those willing to wake up early Down Under, subscription service Stan Sport is showing every Six Nations game live in Australia, including Wales vs Italy. A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nations action via pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kick-off for Wales vs Italy is at 3.15am NZDT early on Sunday morning.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Wales vs Italy at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wales vs Italy, all you need to do is select the right server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

