How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal and watch Premier League football from anywhere

Tottenham take on Arsenal in a season-defining north London derby on Thursday night, with victory for the Gunners all but ending Spurs' chances of playing Champions League football next season. Read on for your full guide of how to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream and get the Premier League online from anywhere.
With just three games left to play, Arsenal currently sit four points ahead of their local rivals – and with Chelsea's form wobbling recently, Mikel Arteta's side now have third place in their sights.
Spurs come into the game buoyed by a dogged performance at Anfield on Saturday night that saw Antonio Conte's side hold Liverpool to just a draw. They'll need more than that against the Gunners, but confidence will be high in the Tottenham camp.
We've got all the info on how to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.
Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time
The Tottenham vs Arsenal game is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and kicks off at 7.45pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 7pm BST, on Thursday, May 12.
That makes it a 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT start in the US. It'll be a very late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning.
How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal if you're abroad
If you're out of the country for this week's big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.
With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.
ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Tottenham vs Arsenal.
Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.
- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Spurs vs Arsenal
How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League in the UK
The Tottenham vs Arsenal game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.
If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform.
This means you can live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles.
If you aren't in the country when Tottenham vs Arsenal is on, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.
How to live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal anywhere else in the world
Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.
The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBCSN in its Blue package, with new subscribers able to save 50% on their first month, and pay $35 a month thereafter. Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT.
Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.
Fans based in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.
- VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
- As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
- Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
- When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.
- Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.
- To live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of Sky Go opening its online gates to you.
- We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.