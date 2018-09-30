How to live stream the Ryder Cup golf singles matches in three mighty swings

You'd better buckle up, because you're in for a breakneck few hours of golf. The 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National near Paris reaches its dizzying conclusion today, and we've got the information on how to watch a live stream of every minute of golf action - regardless of where on Earth you are.

Europe may have a four point advantage going into the Sunday of this year's Ryder Cup, but such deficits have been overturned in the past and, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler in the team, the USA won't lie down easily. They'll need to bring their A-games if they have even a dash of hope of bettering Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and the on-fire pair of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

If you're in the UK, then Sky Sports is the place to be today to watch the golf. Not a subscriber? Then NOW TV is the service to sign up to - a £7.99 Day Pass will let you watch the exciting singles matchplay matches and the eventual lifting of the famous intercontinental trophy.

But if you're out of the UK this weekend and need a route around any geoblocking restrictions, then T3 has the solution. Keep reading to see how to live stream the Ryder Cup singles. It's as easy as 1-2-3-FORE!

Want to improve your game? Explore the best golf GPS watches

... or stock up on some of the best golf balls

1. Download and install a VPN

You'll need a VPN if you're outside the US in order to get around geoblocking. This allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN as the best option currently available: Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN

2. Set your VPN to the relevant location

This is incredibly easy to do. Open up your chosen VPN (Express VPN or one of our other recommended best VPN services) and go to 'choose location' (this may differ from VPN-to-VPN, but will be called something like 'locations' or 'servers' - it should be pretty obvious). Then select any server location in a country showing the Ryder Cup. It honestly is as easy as we're making out.

3. Watch on Sky, NOW TV or RyderCup.com

As we say, Sky and NOW have the coverage rights on the UK. So at step 2 above, you should set your location to the UK if you have access to either of those services and want that phenomenal Sky broadcasting sheen.

Alternatively, the RyderCup.com is showing the whole competition for free in the US. So you could set your location to one of ExpressVPN's 28 US-based locations and watch the singles matches on that website instead.