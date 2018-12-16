How to live stream the Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding fight from anywhere on Earth

It's not quite David and Goliath, but Canelo Alvarez will be the overwhelming favourite when he steps in the ring against Brit Rocky FIelding tonight. Will one of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers prevail again? Find out with a Canelo vs Fielding live stream - we've even found an option to watch for FREE!

When the final bell rang at the end of the second part of the Canelo vs GGG war in September, the boxing world wondered who would be next to stand up to the Mexican middleweight master. Few would have guessed that Alvarez - whose only career loss came by decision five years ago against Floyd Mayweather - would pile on the pounds to step up a division to super middleweight and set about conquering a whole new set of pugilists.

Possibly least of all Liverpudlian Rocky Fielding. That's not to say that he hasn't earned his shot - an impressive 10 year pro career culminating with a WBA title win against Tyron Zeuge by knockout in the summer. Can he really 'do a Fury' and shock the boxing world by upsetting a legend?

The setting for such a big fight? The Garden of course! Madison Square Garden at the heart of New York City. There's a long undercard of action first, kicking off at 6pm local time, so around 11pm GMT. But the main event itself isn't expected to start until the early hours - around 4am. So you'll need your coffee pot ready to live stream Canelo vs Fielding, and we'll show you how (to catch the boxing that is, not to prepare your coffee).

How to watch Canelo vs Fielding: live stream option 1

Sky Sports subscribers are in luck - its Main Event channel has all the coverage of the fight. The program starts at 11pm if you're planning to watch every fight on the card, and it's thought that the Fielding fight will commence at 4am Sunday morning. Being on Sky, it means that you can also watch via the Sky Go app on tablet or mobile if that's better or thinking to watch from bed! It also means that Now TV becomes an option if you're not a Sky subscriber, costing just £7.99 per day (£12.99 a week, or £33.99 a month). If you find yourself outside the UK this weekend but still want to grab that Sky stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described below.

How to watch Canelo vs Fielding: live stream option 2

This one's a bit tricksy and requires a few steps, but bear with us at it does mean you can possibly watch the Fielding fight absolutely free. The up-and-coming DAZN channel has the rights to stream Canelo vs Fielding in the US. It's a subscription service costing $9.99 a month, which promises 100+ fights a year, the next 11 Canelo fights and UFC action, too. BUT it also offers a one-month free trial. So if you happen to be in the States and haven't used a trial before, you can get going straight away. The only caveat being that you'll likely need US card details to do so. But assuming you're not in the US this weekend, here comes the clever bit. The trick is to download and install a VPN , which then allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - in this case, the US. VPNs also give you an extra layer of security, by encrypting your online presence. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. It's secure, fast and super easy to use. It also gives a 30-day money back guarantee and you can even get 3 months free on an annual subscription. Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a US server location.

Lead image credit: dazn.com