How to live stream Portuguese Grand Prix 2021 FREE and from anywhere on Earth

Round three of what is already shaping up to be a memorable F1 season sees Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen resume their duel for the drivers championship this weekend at the Portimão Circuit. Read on for your full guide to getting a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 2021 season online from anywhere.

The race follows last month's incident-packed Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that saw Red Bull's Verstappen take his first win of the year, with Hamilton fighting back to reach second spot on the podium after making an out of character error.

The first of five races in the next seven weeks, this race on the undulating hills of southern Portugal is the second F1 race on this new circuit in the space of six months, following its successful debut last autumn.

With battle set to recommence, we've got all the info on how to live stream the Portuguese Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster of F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream the Portuguese Grand Prix in the UK?

You can catch the third race of the 2021 Formula One season with a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 and online on the Sky Go app, to watch all the action from Portugal.

What time can I live stream the F1 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix?

This action is set to take place at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, on Sunday, May 2.

The green light is set to get lit at 3pm local time (WEST), which is 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT - and 12am AEDT.

Coverage gets started on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday at 1.30pm BST in the UK.

How to live stream F1 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, Sky has exclusive live broadcast rights to the F1 2021 season. You can live stream the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1, with motor racing fans able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 1.30pm BST.

How to live stream F1 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from the Algarve, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix in the US

If you're a big F1 fan, you'll likely gravitate towards F1 TV and its unparalleled coverage. Available to a number of locations around the globe, its F1 TV Pro package gives you access to every race of the season live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. The top tier offering also includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage. The US subscription costs $79.99, and some regions are even eligible for a 7-day free trial.

ESPN will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 10am ET / 7am PT (build-up starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT).

That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal.

If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream for you.

If you're willing to stay up late Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action from Portugal. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports is currently offering a handy 14-day free trial- after that, you'll be on a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. Green light time for the Portuguese GP is at 12am AEST on Sunday night.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's F1 races via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport. Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The Portuguese Grand Prix will start at 2am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Canadian petrolheads can watch 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. If you're not a cable customer, you'll can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Portuguese Grand Prix starts at 10am ET / 7am PT for Canadian viewers this Sunday.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL.

Sky Italia will be showing all 2021 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The Portuguese GP is all set to start on Sunday at 4pm CET.

