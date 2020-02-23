How to live stream Fury vs Wilder 2 rematch from anywhere on Earth right NOW!

This is not a drill...the time has finally arrived! The self proclaimed 'King of the Gypsies' Tyson Fury is back in the ring in Sin City with the imposing Deontay Wilder in front of him. The behemothic duo are set to clash, with the latter's long-held WBC Heavyweight title up for grabs once more – so keep reading to discover how to live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 no matter where you are in the world.

Fury has been a reliable source of soundbites and controversy for the tabloids since his shock victory over Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. But when it comes to performing in the ring, Fury transforms from class clown into prize pugilist. Combining genuine skill, relentless power and the heart of a lion, Tyson Fury is a force to be reckoned with.

No more evident was this than in his first fight with Wilder back in December 2018. A remarkable boxing match, the champ put Fury on the canvas twice - including a round 12 knockdown that looked to have sealed victory. But Fury rose to survive through to take it to a points decision. Following a controversial split decision draw, a rematch was inevitable - and now it's finally time!

The 6ft 7in Bronze Bomber has had a stellar career that shows no signs of slowing down. If it weren't for that 2018 draw with Fury, he would have a perfect record over his 43 career fights, complete with 41 knockouts. He's taken on – and beaten – all comers, and if Fury wanted a challenge he's certainly found it here.

If you're still not sure about your watching options, then you're in the right place to find out. And thanks to a VPN, you can even live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 if you're away in a country that isn't showing the boxing.

When is the Wilder vs Fury fight?

The fight is set to start at around 9pm PST at the MGM Arena in Las Vegas, USA. That means you'll need to be up at around 5am Sunday morning UK time if you want to live stream Fury vs Wilder 2.

Live stream Fury vs Wilder 2 from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country right now but still want to grab your domestic Fury vs Wilder live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The only way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet – not that we'd ever recommend opting for a dodgy illegal stream you might turn up on Reddit.

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the fight as listed below.

How to watch the Fury fight in the UK

Let's be honest...there was no way that this wasn't going to be on PPV. The big fight will be shown on BT Box Office PPV. The price of this one is £24.95, which is about a fiver more than we'd normally expect - this one really is big ticket stuff. Live coverage from Sin City starts at midnight on Saturday for the build-up and undercard. The main event is currently expected to start at around 5am Sunday morning, so be sure to set your alarm and stock up on coffee. If you find yourself outside the UK this weekend but still want to grab that BT Box Office stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN as described above.

Where else has a Wilder vs Fury 2 live stream?

With the amount of international interest that this rematch has, it's no surprise to see that it's being shown around the world. We've listed some of a selection of routes for you to watch below:

Watch the Wilder in the US

Hailing from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, there'll be a massive US following cheering on Deontay Wilder tonight. Both Fox Go and ESPN+ have taken the opportunity to make this one a PPV across the Atlantic, charging a hefty $79.99 (so much more expensive than in the UK). The fight will roughly start at midnight ET / 9pm PT.

North Americans that are away from the continent this weekend but still want to jump on that expensive Fox or ESPN+ stream, then be sure to use a VPN to watch it all as if you were back home and with an extra layer of security, too.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 in Canada

We've trawled the internet and have come up swinging and missing at viewing options in Canada. Not even the trusty DAZN seems to have it (despite grabbing the rights in the likes of Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy). On that basis, the only way we can direct you is to head down the VPN route as described above...but be prepared to need credit card details in your chosen country to pay for the PPV.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 in Australia

Aussie fans have a usual go-to PPV channel for its boxing coverage. The appropriately named Main Event service is the place to head for Fury vs Wilder in a lunchtime slot at around 1pm AEDT on Sunday. It'll cost you $49.95 to buy the fight and you should expect the ring walk at around 4pm.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury 2 in New Zealand

Sky Arena (Sky TV NZ's PPV station) is showing a live stream of Wilder vs Fury 2 for $39.95, with coverage due to kick off at 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Are there any FREE Wilder vs Fury live stream options?

Well, it's yes and no. If there was a legal free Wilder vs Fury live stream in the UK then we're sure you would have heard about it by now!

The only locations we've heard about it being free in the world is in Turkey and Poland, of all places. Those lucky so-and-so's. Over there it's streaming on the DMAX service and TVP Sport respectively.