How to live stream Ferguson vs Gaethje at UFC 249 from anywhere on Earth

The on-again off-again UFC 249 PPV has finally arrived. And while the card may not look quite like we originally expected, at least it isn't taking place on some secret island location (although, to be fair, that did sound pretty cool!). It's time to discover your UFC 249 live stream options – from wherever you are in the world today – and watch Ferguson vs Gaethje and the rest.

So was it worth the wait? Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov may no longer be fighting, but the battle between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title should be almost as compelling. In fact, any fight featuring the charismatic Ferguson is going to be worth catching, and this one's for the interim lightweight title.

The 36-year old Californian is on a 12-match winning streak dating back over six years. The most recent was a destruction job of Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 that required a doctor to step in and stop the fight. Having won the reality TV series The Ultimate Fighter back in 2010, Ferguson is well used to being centre of attention – it's safe to say he revels in it - which bodes well for a UFC event that's likely to have more eyes than ever, being one of the first major sports to hit the airwaves since the coronavirus measures took hold.

Gaethje may not be as decorated a fighter, but he still boasts 18 KOs from 21 wins on his resume. Like his opponent, this fighter's latest victory was against Donald 'The Cowboy' Cerrone, which followed impressive wins against Edson Barboza and James Vick.

Elsewhere on a stacked card, that man Cerrone is in action himself in a welterweight battle with Anthony Pettis. And for heavyweight fans Ukrainian Aleksei Oleinik and Brazilian Fabricio Werdum will face-off, too.

Whether you're a seasoned MMA fan or a casual sports fan just craving some live action, you're in the right place to discover what time you need to tune in and all the information on how to get a UFC 249 live stream where you are.

Where and when is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is taking place behind closed doors at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. With a 6pm ET local start time, it's going to be a late night if you want to watch the main event at UFC 249 in the UK – the show kicked off at 11pm, but don't expect Ferguson vs Gaethje until around 3am in the early hours.

Live stream Ferguson vs Gaethje (and the rest) at UFC 249 from abroad

If – for some unfortunate reason – you find yourself outside your home country at the moment and don't want to miss your domestic UFC 249 live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo-restrictions. The only safe and easy way to get around this is by downloading and installing the best VPN.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the fight as listed below.View Deal

How to live stream UFC 249 in the UK

The awesome news for UK viewers hoping to watch the action from the States is that you won't need to worry about shelling out for an expensive pay-per-view fee for UFC 249 as it's going to be broadcast on BT Sport. Coverage started on BT Sport 1 with the prelims at 1am, followed by main card and headline fight no earlier than 3am. If you're looking to stream the action, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com via your browser is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you not an existing customer, there's now an option if you want to watch the fight but don't want to be tied down to a lengthy contract, with BT now offering instant and flexible access. The BT Sport Monthly Pass is a no-contract subscription that costs £25 and allows customers to access all its channels, including BT Sport Ultimate and even some 4K broadcasts, all via the BT Sport App and online. The app is available across a wide range of devices including Apple TV, smart Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but stuck outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do – just grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Where else is showing a UFC live stream?

While some sites will point you in the direction of illegal streams, here at T3 we're only interested in legal coverage. There's a wide array of global broadcasters covering UFC 249. While all coverage will cost you a fee or subscription, some territories are cheaper than others. Here are some examples of where to watch in other English-speaking countries:

Live stream UFC 249 in the US

ESPN+ now has the rights to all stateside coverage to major UFC events. If you don't already subscribe, then the best value is to grab a UFC Bundle, costing $84.98 that gets both access to this fight AND a whole year more of ESPN+ television.

If you already have a subscription or aren't bothered about an extended pass, then the single PPV price for UFC 249 is $64.99. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday with coverage of the main card starting at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

Live stream UFC 249 in Canada

Like most countries (excluding the UK), Canadians have to go down the PPV route for the main card. The likes of Bell, Rogers and Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus and Eastlink will all be hosting it - in addition to the PPV avenue on UFC Fight Pass - from $59.99.

Live stream UFC 249 in Australia

Watching from Down Under? Then you'll need to head to Main Event service who'll be showing the Ferguson vs Gaethje and the rest of the card via pay-per-view. There's a $54.95 for all that live Octagon action, with main action starting at midday AEST today.

Live stream UFC 249 in New Zealand

Sky Arena (Sky TV NZ's PPV station) is showing UFC 249 for $39.95, with coverage having kicked off at 2pm today.