How to watch England vs Germany on a live stream FREE from anywhere

Want to watch England vs Germany for free from anywhere, via the miracle of online streaming? It will take you very little effort. Certainly more effort than England will have to expend to narrowly beat an ageing German side that looks way past its prime.

The Three Lions and Die Mannschaft have a weird rivalry. Mainly because England see beating Germany as all-important, while Germany see it as a routine win for them, before they get on with playing one of their real rivals, such as France or the Netherlands. But not at this Euros! Because firstly, France and Holland are both OUT and secondly, England probably will win this time. And then go on about it for the next 55 years.

With a quarter-final and what looks like a very favourable route to the Euro 2020 final up for grabs to the winner of this match, this is also England's best chance since 1970 to win a major tournament. So no pressure, then.

There's no doubting the talent in both squads, but while Germany have been both scoring and leaking goals for fun, England have ground out narrow wins, and are yet to concede a single goal. However, there is no mistaking the attacking potential of Gareth Southgate's side. Surely any team with Kane, Grealish, Foden, Sancho, Saka and Calvert-Lewin at its disposal must eventually start scoring freely. And given the average age of the German side is about 35 – Manuel Neuer is what, 56? – tonight seems like a good night to do so.

We've got all the info on how to live stream England vs Germany from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream England vs Germany for free in the UK?

The great news for viewers in the UK is that you can live stream England vs Germany in this Euro 2020 fixture for free live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST, and kick-off at 5pm BST.

BBC is free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license. You can also watch coverage online via streaming platform BBC iPlayer, which is available to watch on a range of devices, including:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

England vs Germany kick-off time

The England vs France game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London, and kicks off at 5pm BST / 6pm CET / 12pm ET / 9am PT.

That makes it a 2am AEST start on Wednesday morning for those Down Under. In New Zealand, fans will have to stay up even later, with the game getting underway at 4am NZST.

How to live stream England vs Germany from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for the England vs Germany game, or live somewhere other than the UK in the first place, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer ITV Hub, Sling TV, TSN, and Sky Sports NZ when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for England vs Germany. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream England vs Germany

How to live stream England vs Germany anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, you'll be able to live stream England vs Germany, with a large number of countries having access to free coverage of the match.

Soccer fans in the US are well served with ESPN and ABC sharing the rights to air Euro 2020. This match will be shown on the former network and can stream all the action via the ESPN website. Kick-off is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Don't have cable? Then check out over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Bag a Sling TV Orange plan to get access to ESPN coverage and pay just $10 for your first month. Usually costing $35 a month for 30+ channels, that's a decent $25 saving and access to all Euro 2020 match live streams.

Alternatively, get FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC, and offers a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $65 a month for 120 channels.

Canadian footy fans can watch all the action from Wembley via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month. Kick-off is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Fans based in Australia can watch this crucial Euro 2020 match live via Optus Sport. You can stream Optus's coverage via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. The game is set to get underway at 2am AEST.

For those in New Zealand, watch England vs Germany in this Euro 2020 fixture through Sky Sport. If you're not a pre-existing customer, you can pay $19.99 for a weekly pass of Sky Sport Now, with the gaming kicking off at 4am NZST.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch an England vs Germany live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.