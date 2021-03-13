How to live stream England vs France Six Nations rugby FREE and from anywhere NOW

With their title challenge all but over, Eddie Jones' men will be playing for pride against a coronavirus-hit French side - read on for your full guide to getting an England vs France live stream and watch the Six Nations online from anywhere.

England had been pre-tournament favorites, but their defeat to Wales last time out, preceded by their opening weekend loss to Scotland has seen them relying on Italy to pull off an enormous shock against Wales to keep any lingering title hopes alive.

France's promising start to this year's campaign has been curtailed by a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad, with 12 players still said to be effected, which will undoubtedly alter Fabien Galthié's gameplay for this big match.

We've got all the info on how to live stream England vs France no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Where can I live stream England vs France in the UK?

Catch the penultimate weekend of Six Nation fixtures with an England vs France live stream via ITV1 and online on ITV Hub, and watch all the action from Twickenham.

What time can I live stream England vs France in the Six Nations?

This crunching clash sees Eddie Jones' side continue their Six Nations 2021 campaign at home on Saturday, March 13 at Twickenham.

England vs France is all set to kick-off at 4.45pm GMT with coverage starting on ITV at 4.15pm in the UK. Around the globe, that's 11.45am ET / 8.45am PST / 3.45am AEDT.

How to live stream England vs France in the UK

In the UK, Six Nations fixtures will be split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream England vs France on ITV, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 4.15pm GMT.

ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with its on-demand platform, ITVHub. This means you can live stream England vs France on a number of devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream England vs France if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's Six Nations action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Six Nations rugby.





(Image credit: Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

How to live stream England vs France Six Nations in the US

Like last year's tournament, NBC Sports once again has exclusive rights to show Six Nations rugby matches live in the the US, with kick-off in the US for this game at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PST.

While in previous years you would have needed to lay out around $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, the arrival of NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has seen Gold Rugby Pass absorbed into the new service.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the a 7-day free trial to get you started. As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream England vs France Six Nations anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is an England vs France Six Nations live stream for you.

French fans looking to see if their side can overcome theirCovid-19 crisis can tune into free-to-air channel France 2. The game starts at 5.45pm CET.

In Italy DMAX are the Italian Six Nations broadcasters. Also free-to-air you can also live stream matches via its Dplay online portal. Kick-off is at 5.45pm CET.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting each match. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

For egg chasing fans in Canada, sports streaming service DAZN has you covered. DAZN are currently offering a free 30 day trial. If you decide to keep DAZN thereafter, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

For those willing to wake up at an unsociable hour Down Under, subscription service beIN Sports will be showing England vs France in Australia , along with every other game of the 2021 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, or subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which also airs Six Nations matches. Kick-off is at 3.45am AEDT.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches from 5.45am NZST, including this match with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream England vs France at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream England vs France , all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

