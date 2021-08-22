How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on a live stream as Lukaku strikes on Premier League return

One game into the season and Arsenal are already in crisis mode, having been comprehensively beaten by newly-promoted Brentford in their opener. And things aren't getting any easier, with title contenders Chelsea making the short trip to North London. Read on for your full guide to getting a Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere. Spoilers: Chelsea moved into an early lead thanks to returning striker Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winners cruised to a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend, a victory that was lit up by Trevoh Chalobah's debut screamer. But there's no time for resting on laurels.

The Blues' four next opponents are Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Man City, which means that anything but victory today would really pile the pressure on, even at this early point in the campaign. And in their current state, the Gunners are there for the taking.

However, Arsenal have a solid recent record against Chelsea, and will be doubly determined to bounce back after their humbling start.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea from anywhere.

Arsenal vs Chelsea City kick-off time

The Arsenal vs Chelsea game is being played at the Emirates Stadium, and kicks off at 4.30pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 4pm BST, on Sunday, August 22.

That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start in the US. It'll be a very late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1.30am AEST on Monday morning.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's big game, you can still get access to a live stream.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League in the UK

Sky Go The Arsenal vs Chelsea game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go, its streaming platform. This means you can live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country when Arsenal vs Chelsea is on, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on NBCSN in the US. If you don't have cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBCSN in its Blue package, which costs just $10 for your first month, and $35 a month thereafter. Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea at 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.