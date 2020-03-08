How to live stream Adesanya vs Romero at UFC 248 from anywhere on Earth

Tonight's the night when the Octagon will see not one, but TWO title fights. UFC 248 is rocking the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City itself, and a duo of worthy champions will leave Las Vegas with big gold belts around their waist. It's Adesanya vs Romero, it's Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk, it's UFC 248 - and you can live stream every second, no matter where you are.

First to the headline match. UFC fans will need no introduction to Israel Adesanya. The undefeated UFC Middleweight champion was Voted Fighter of the Year in 2019 and is showing no signs of relinquishing his stranglehold on the division. With a kickboxing background, it was actually an assault of punches that knocked out Robert Whittaker in Australia to unify the championship last October.

But standing opposite him in the Octagon tonight will be a Cuban Olympic silver medallist, freestyle wrestling world champion and number #3 ranked fighter in the middleweight division - Yoel Romero. Aged 42 and with two consecutive losses in his last two UFC appearances, Romero will certainly go into this one as underdog. But after a fighting career as glittering as his, becoming a UFC champion is the one thing he's missing from his CV. Will tonight finally be the night?

In what is effectively a double main event, Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will do battle for the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship. Zhang became the first ever Chinese-born champ in the organisation's history when she destroyed Jéssica Andrade in less than a minute in August. While Jedrzejczyk is a former Strawweight title holder herself (racking up the most ever defences in that division) and will be desperate to take back the belt tonight.

Sound like your kind of fight night? Keep reading to discover what time you need to tune in and all the information on how to get a UFC 248 live stream where you are.

What time is UFC 248?

Over near the West Coast of the US and with a 7pm local start time, it's going to be a late night or early morning if you want to watch the main event at UFC 248 – it's looking likely for a 3am start on Sunday.

Live stream Adesanya vs Romero (and the rest) from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country this weekend and don't want to miss your domestic UFC 248 live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The only way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the fight as listed below.

How to live stream UFC 248 in the UK

The awesome news for UK viewers hoping to watch the action from Las Vegas is that you won't need to worry about shelling out for an expensive pay-per-view fee for UFC 248 as it's going to be broadcast on BT Sport. Coverage started on BT Sport 2 with the prelims at 1am, followed by main card (including Adesanya vs Romero and Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk) at 3am. If you're looking to stream the action, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com via your browser is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you not an existing customer, there's now an option if you want to watch the fight but don't want to be tied down to a lengthy contract, with BT now offering instant and flexible access. The new BT Sport Monthly Pass Is a new, no contract subscription that costs £25 and allows customers to access all its channels, including BT Sport Ultimate and even some 4K broadcasts, all via the BT Sport App and online. The app is available across a wide range of devices including Apple TV, smart Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but are travelling outside of the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do – just grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Where else is showing a UFC live stream?

While some sites will point you in the direction of illegal streams, here at T3 we're only interested in legal coverage. There's a wide array of global broadcasters covering UFC 248. While all coverage will cost you a fee or subscription, some territories are cheaper than others. Here are some examples of where to watch in other English-speaking countries:

Live stream UFC 248 in the US

ESPN+ now has the rights to all stateside coverage to major UFC events. If you don't already subscribe, then the best value is to grab a UFC Bundle, costing $84.98 that gets both access to this fight AND a whole year more of ESPN+ television.

If you already have a subscription or aren't bothered about an extended pass, then the single PPV price for UFC 248 is $64.99. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday with coverage of the main card starting at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

Click here to sign up for ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 248 in Australia

Watching from Down Under? Then you'll need to head to Main Event service who'll be showing the Adesanya vs Romero and the rest of the card via pay-per-view. There's a $54.95 for all that live octagon action, with main action starting at midday today.

Live stream UFC 248 in New Zealand

Sky Arena (Sky TV NZ's PPV station) is showing UFC 248 for $39.95, with coverage of the main card due to kick off at around 3pm on Sunday.