How to optimise your bedroom for better sleep: 4 easy Feng Shui changes to make tonight

If you struggle to get a good night's sleep, your bedroom could be (partly) to blame. There are certain Feng Shui rules that we should apparently all be following to ensure our best chance at a great night's sleep.

Let's say you've already tried these tricks to fall asleep quickly, invested in the best mattress you can afford, and are sleeping in the right position, and your sleep tracker stats are still looking sub-optimal, perhaps it's time to think about the state of your immediate environment. Here's how to Feng Shui your bedroom for the best sleep.

1. Face your bed towards the door

Let's start with the position of the bed – it should be facing the door, with the headboard against a wall. "Feng shui dictates that sleeping with your head towards the door is bad luck as the door will drain positive energy away from you as you sleep," explains Thomas Goodman, interiors expert at MyJobQuote.

This arrangement will also help you feel safe overnight. "The bed facing the door ensures that you can see anyone that enters the bedroom space," he continues. "Securing the headboard to the wall lets the mind know that no object can enter from where you cannot see.

2. Clear out under your bed

"Feng Shui dictates that there should be nothing stored under the bed for energy and oxygen to flow freely around the space," explains Thomas. If you're really short on space and need to use the space under the bed for storage, use it for sleep-related items like spare bedding and pillows.

3. Try a symmetrical layout

This one might not be possible for everyone, but a symmetrical layout can help you feel calmer, which is conducive to better sleep. "The brain favours symmetry as it interprets it as safe, stable, and calm," says Thomas. "Ensuring your room is as symmetrical as possible promotes calm as soon as you enter the space, putting you in the best stead for optimal sleep."

4. Tidy up

Perhaps you don't have space to try a new bedroom layout, but here's a tip everyone can implement: tidy up your room and get rid of clutter. "Studies have found that those who sleep in cluttered rooms are likely to experience disrupted sleep," explains Thomas. Again, it's all to do with promoting a feeling of calm. "If your mind is racing, or you are thinking of a to do list etc, a cluttered room can fuel anxiety and inflict a sense of chaos. When surrounded by mess, the brain produces chemicals that enable it to stay on alert, making it difficult to fall asleep," he adds.