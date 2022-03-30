How to enable VRR on PS5 and get better graphics

A variable refresh rate update is rolling out to your PS5 soon, so learn how to enable it now

Sony PS5 ready for VRR to be turned on
If you're one of the many gamers waiting for VRR to make your PS5 graphics even better in games such as Horizon: Forbidden West, which is already jaw-dropingly beautiful, we've got good news: variable refresh rate tech is coming to your console shortly.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, senior VP Hideaki Nishino is "glad to share new details on Variable Refresh Rate". The tech, which requires HDMI 2.1 – technology you'll find in the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors – will be released "in the months ahead".

Here's what VRR is and how you'll be able to use it to make the graphics in PS5 games even better.

PS5 VRR

(Image credit: Sony)

What is PS5 VRR and how do you turn it on?

Variable Refresh Rate ensures that your TV or monitor and your PS5 stay in sync, and that ensures a much smoother image without any weirdness. It's already in the Xbox Series X, but so far it hasn't made its way to the PS5 despite quite a lot of "it's coming, honest!" promises from Sony. It's even listed on the packaging, for goodness' sake.

When the feature finally rolls out in the coming months, it will only support one of three different VRR options: the other two, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, are not available to PS5 gamers. That's a shame, because it limits VRR on the PS5 to HDMI 2.1 TVs only.

To enable the feature, it's just a matter of going into Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > VRR and toggling it to either On or Automatic. You'll also be able to try it on unsupported games too, which may or may not be better with the feature turned on: there'll no doubt be plenty of guides detailing which unsupported games work best once the feature makes it to Sony's console. Until they appear, we'd recommend trying every game; what have you got to lose other than a few minutes of messing around?

I know the saying "better late than never" is true, but when some of the best TVs from Sony may also ship without important features that aren't added until later perhaps there's a need for a different motto. How about borrowing one from Nike, Sony? Instead of promising now and delivering later, Just Do It!

