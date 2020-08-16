How to build muscle: an easy guide to muscle building for beginners

If you want to know how to build muscle, you came to the right place. Muscle building is supposed to be an easy enough concept, yet the more you read about it, the more complex it gets. How to get big arms fast? What is the best full body workout? How much protein should you eat? How often should you work out? How to get stronger?

This article should answer all your most burning questions about muscle building. Building muscle should be a straightforward process, albeit not an easy one, and the basic principles are more or less the same regardless of what technique you will chose to build muscle.

Above is the video of the man himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, an icon and bodybuilding aficionado in his prime. Even if you never researched bodybuilding you probably know about Arnold as he is one of the best-known faces in bodybuilding and beyond.

In the video, Arnold talks about bodybuilding and how only a small percentage of people will follow the path of becoming a professional bodybuilder. He also talks about getting ready for competitions and how much training they do months before competition. We will circle back around to this topic later.

Of course, there are other ways to build muscle than bodybuilding but as we mentioned above, the basic principles apply to all forms of exercising. The tricky part is to tailor these to your own needs which require listening to your body and being organic about your muscle building regime.

Fitbit Versa 2 special Edition| On sale for £186.8 | Was £219.99 | You save £33.19 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. Recent news also suggest that these smartwatches might even get Google Assistant support in the near future. For now, it's only Alexa, not like that's a bad thing.View Deal

Today's best Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition deals Reduced Price Fitbit Versa 2 Special... Amazon Prime AU $379.95 AU $317.07 View Fitbit Versa 2 Special... Ebay AU $405.69 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Bulk Powders)

How much protein do you need for effecting muscle building

A hotly debated topic is how much protein should you take to build muscle effectively. The general consensus at the moment says that if you are following a rigorous training plan, you'll need 1.6-2 grams of protein per body kilogram per day. this protein should be supplied from a variety of sources such as lean meat, eggs, nuts, leafy veg (e.g. kale, spinach), fish, tofu, legumes etc.

Whether or not you need the best protein powder or not to build muscle, the answer is no, you don't need it but covering your protein needs by drinking a quick protein shake or having the best protein bar/best jerky after the workouts is more convenient than stomaching a can of black beans.

Garmin Forerunner 945 Multisport Smartwatch | Buy it for £468.63 at Amazon

The Forerunner 945 is not only Garmin's best running watch but it also counts reps and sets when you work out. This smartwatch has an extra long battery life, supports smart notifications, can estimate VO2 max and more. It also has on-board memory for music, a GPS chip and weighs under 50 grams.View Deal

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 945 deals Garmin Forerunner 945,... Amazon Prime AU $932.74 View Garmin female Forerunner 945... Rebel AU $999 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you need any supplements for muscle building

Most nutritionist agree that the only supplement you need to aid muscle building is creatine. Creatine is one of the most scrutinised supplement and it can help improve performance in the gym. One research concluded that "one week of creatine supplementation (25 g/day) enhances muscular performance during repeated sets of bench press and jump squat exercise."

And creatine does this without any side effects, even on the long term. Better still, you only need a little amount each day to enjoy the benefits of creatine. After a 'loading period' – during which you saturate your body with creatine – you will only need to take roughly 3-5 grams a day and considering you can mix it with anything and it has no after taste, you can just drink it with water or even your protein shake without any problem.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much rest do you need in between workouts?

Resting is important for muscle growth. You muscles don't grow in the gym, they grow when you rest after the workout. During resistance training, microscopic tears appear on your muscles and your body patch these tears up using protein (simplifying the process here).

This patching up makes the muscles grow. You need to maintain a constant tear/repair cycle by exercising and resting and, of course, eating your protein. But how often should you exercise to maintain the T/R cycle? This very much depends on your body.

At the beginning, you might want to rest more until your body gets used to the regular workouts. If you never worked out before, this can take months and during this period, you should monitor how you feel during workouts. Once it starts feeling less demanding, you can slowly increase the frequency.

SIXPAD Electric Muscle Stimulation Training Gear | Prices from £175 at Amazon UK

SIXPAD training gear won't replace hard work but it can make it more effective. These cordless pads can effectively enhance muscle stimulation and can "help users achieve a 8% improvement in abdominal muscle size after 4 weeks alongside a balanced diet and exercise" – or so does SIXPAD claim. A great alternative to midday runs, using the SIXPAD won't make you sweat but will still provide some degree of muscle stimulation.View Deal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balancing rest and injury

One thing is for sure: resting doesn't equal to not working out. If you want to build muscle fast, you need to work out as often as possible without risking injury. Coming back to the video above with Arnie, he mentions that before competitions, pro bodybuilders hit the gyms for up to four hours a day to pack on some extra muscle within a three-month period.

Elite CrossFit athletes are also famous for training a lot: Rich Froning, who was the man in CrossFit before Mat Fraser came along, used to work out 18 times a week. This goes against everything you might have read about muscle building, yet top CrossFit people look pretty shredded, right? Despite the obvious results, we don't recommend CrossFit, especially for beginners, as overworking your muscles can cause serious injuries.

You must listen to your body and work out as much as you can. for someone with a fast metabolism, this could mean multiple workouts a day but others might find that too challenging and/or counterproductive.

Theragun Elite Percussion Massager | Buy it for £375 at Theragun

Theragun massagers have an ergonomic handle that lets you apply pressure to all areas of your body with ease. The Elite is also Bluetooth enabled, has an OLED screen and customisable speed range too. With a 120-minute battery life, the Elite is a deep tissue massager at its best!View Deal

Today's best Theragun Elite deals Therabody Theragun Elite... Kogan.com AU $649 View Theragun Elite Percussive... Bing Lee AU $649 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is more than just one approach

Muscle building almost always means bodybuilding to most but that is just one way to build muscle and probably not the most effective way for most. Using the best dumbbells and best barbells can be a very effective way to build muscle, but you can achieve great results by using nothing else but your bodyweight, not to mention the best kettlebells.

The classic bodybuilding approach is to train each body part once a week, so train them 'only' 52 times a year. This could work well for some but it is also worth mentioning that it might take years to build the appropriate amount of muscle mass this way. Most people want to see results straight away.

The classic approach is kind of gone by now and most bodybuilders follow more technical routines, e.g. push-pull workout, full body training etc. The former approach is great for increasing workout frequency as when you work on your 'push' muscles, your 'pull' muscles rest.

Resistance training how tos

(Image credit: Grenade)

Calisthenics or bodyweight training is a cost effective way build muscle but ideally, you would need some strength to do calisthenics training. Push ups, pull ups and the likes require a lot of strength to perform so for beginners, calisthenics might be a bit too intimidating.

Functional training most usually involves kettlebell exercises and requires short bursts of high intensity workouts. As opposed to sets and reps, you work continuously for a set amount of time then rest a little than do another exercise. This is great for burning fat but in order to build muscle, you need to use heavier weights and really work on your endurance.

Kettlebell workout guides

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CrossFit is very popular and it uses a mix of all approaches above to some degree. In theory, CrossFit is great for muscle building, in reality, however, the atmosphere in CrossFit groups are often described as "culty" and CrossFit athletes also admire pushing your limits too much and therefore people following this principle are prone to injuries.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How often should you work out?

Ideally, you should work out as often as you can without risking injury. Hitting a 'plateau' in your progress most usually means you are not working hard enough so your muscles don't grow as they are not pushed to their limits. Mixing up your routine and introducing different exercises that attack the same muscles from a different angle could help getting out of the muscle building rut too.

Coming back to the video above with Arnie, it's clear that people who are used to exercising can still pack on muscle mass fast, even after years of training by training more intensely than they do usually. The 'usual' is different for you than it was for Arnie back in the day so there is no need for you to work out for four hours a day in order to build muscle.

After the initial 'newbie' period when you will pack on considerable amount of muscle mass just by working out, you will need to start looking at ways to target muscles muscles or load muscles differently later on. Increasing intensity and frequency will most often yield better results but you will need to make sure you are not risking injury with working out too often.

Progressive overload is another buzzword you'll hear often in bodybuilding circles. It means you need to gradually increase the load as time goes on so your muscles can grow better. This is true but this load doesn't have to change from workout to workout. It will change over time, so if after three months doing four sets of 8-12 standard push ups is too easy, you might want to try putting on a weighted vest or switch to decline pushups.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bulking and cutting

This issue is going the be the main concern for most people at the beginning: what should you eat to bulk up and when should you start cutting? The whole bulking/cutting cycle again comes from bodybuilding: the aforementioned Arnie, being a pro athlete, used to pack on plenty of muscle before competition but with packing on muscle comes packing on at least some fat too.

Then, not long before the day of the competition, they wanted to get rid of that fat and go down to a dangerously low level of body fat so their muscles are on full display. We say dangerously low because the amount of fat on bodybuilders body is below what your body would need to work properly and if you want to go super lean, you will have to work against your body to get there.

Cutting only make sense if you are competing; in any other scenario you just have to make sure you are eating healthy and taking in enough protein. Even without going under 10% body fat your muscles will be noticeable if they are defined enough. Never risk health for some arbitrary six pack goals.

Bodyweight training how tos